Vincent Tassone Launches a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC
Philadelphia-based firm offers independent, national-scale distribution of investment solutions, wealth technology, and professional services.
Philadelphia, PA, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vincent Tassone today announced the launch of a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC, a national-scale investment solution, wealth technology, and professional service distribution platform based in Philadelphia, PA. Founded and led by Tassone as Managing Partner, a-Squared unlocks value across a diverse ecosystem of industry participants by connecting investment managers, wealth technology providers, and professional service companies with financial advisors and executive leadership teams at the firms that support them.
a-Squared serves solution providers with direct access to capital allocators and decision makers at registered investment advisors (RIAs), wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, banks, and family offices — providing connectivity into a broad and influential audience of advisors and enterprises across every major wealth channel. The investment solution portion of the platform is powered by The Realta Wealth Companies, headquartered in Wilmington, DE and led by CEO Scott Smith in Minneapolis, MN.
"The asset and wealth management industries are evolving at an unprecedented pace. Now more than ever, financial advisors and their firms are leaning on trusted intermediaries for strategic guidance across their business — not just product education and portfolio allocation. The firms and professionals best positioned to serve the wealth management community are those who deliver a differentiated, superior service experience rooted in truly understanding each advisor's practice-specific pain points and tailoring guidance accordingly. In 2026 and beyond, that means positioning solutions across the investment product, enterprise technology, and strategic growth dimensions of an advisor's business — efficiently and at scale," said Vincent Tassone, Founder and Managing Partner of a-Squared Investment Partners. "a-Squared was built to be that bridge — a reliable partner who can deliver competitive offerings through trusted and experienced intermediaries with deep relationship networks."
"The wealth management landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift. Advisors are demanding more from their distribution partners, and the firms that rise to meet that demand will define the next era of the industry. At Realta Wealth, we've built our platform around that conviction, and Vincent shares it completely. His vision for a-Squared is a natural extension of everything we stand for: delivering institutional-quality investment solutions through trusted, knowledgeable intermediaries who put the advisor's success at the center of every conversation. We're proud to power the investment solution component of a-Squared and equally proud to have a partner of Vincent's caliber carrying that mission into the market."
Tassone brings a distinguished career as a top-performing executive at several of the world's leading global asset management firms, where he built a reputation for cultivating deep, durable relationships with institutional clients and strategic partners. He holds an MBA from Villanova University with a specialization in Finance and Strategic Management, and graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey in Camden, as a member of the Honors College.
Integrated Capabilities Built on Trusted Relationships and Thoughtful Distribution
a-Squared operates across three integrated business lines. Its Investment Solutions business delivers a diverse set of offerings — including mutual funds, alternative investments, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts (SMAs). Its Wealth Technology business supports the go-to-market efforts of category-leading wealth-tech firms. Its Professional Services business partners with firms serving the wealth management industry.
Strategic Advisory
Louis Hanna, JD, Founder and Managing Member of Conduit Advisors, serves as a key strategic advisor to a-Squared, bringing approximately thirty years of executive and entrepreneurial experience across wealth management, asset management, family offices, and alternative and traditional investments.
"As part of our effort to continue being a conduit within the retail wealth management space, I am proud to announce my role as a Strategic Advisor to Vince Tassone and a-Squared. I have known Vince for over a decade as a friend, former wholesaler/business development colleague, financial advisor consultant, and part of the Conduit Community Capital community. Vince has an impressive and diverse skillset within the asset management, alternative investment, and wealth management spaces. The FinServ sector — and, more specifically, the wealth and asset management sectors — is in a constant state of evolution and disruption. A-Squared is on the forefront of the freedom and independence of curating and distributing bespoke alternative and traditional investment solutions to the wealth advisory community. I am proud of the role Conduit Advisors played in a-Squared's selection of Realta Wealth as an institutional partner and platform. Whether serving as a strategic advisor to firms such as a-Squared, independent wealth advisors, RIAs, and/or hybrid independent broker-dealers, we thrive at being the conduit to competitive intelligence and strategic advice within the wealth management ecosystem," said Louis Hanna, JD, Founder and Managing Member of Conduit Advisors.
Reflecting on the partnership, Vince Tassone echoed the value Louis brings to the firm, "We’re fortunate to have the strategic advice and counsel of Louis Hanna in selecting Realta Wealth as an institutional platform and partner. Louis brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to the firm through his previous C-suite roles in the alternative investment space, SMA/investment wholesaling, registered investment advisor (RIA), and wirehouse, regional, and independent broker-dealer relationships. We also share a common working-class upbringing and work ethic, as well as both being graduates of Rutgers University–Camden. Louis has served as a respected conduit and connector within the financial services ecosystem through his extensive experience and expertise across the wealth management, asset management, family office, alternative investment, and real estate sectors," said Vince Tassone, Founder and Managing Partner of a-Squared.
About a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC
a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC is an independent investment strategy, wealth technology, and financial services distribution platform headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Powered by national-scale distribution through Realta Equities, a2 connects investment managers, wealth technology companies, and financial service providers with financial advisors and C-suite executives at RIAs, wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, banks, and family offices. For more information, visit www.a2investmentpartners.com
“Vincent Tassone is a Registered Representative of Realta Equities, Inc. Realta Equities, Inc. is not affiliated with a2 Investment Partners, LLC. Securities are offered through Realta Equities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 1201 N. Orange St., Suite 729, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Realta Wealth is the trade name for the Realta Wealth Companies. The Realta Wealth Companies are Realta Equities, Inc., Realta Investment Advisors, Inc., and Realta Insurance Services, which consist of several affiliated insurance agencies”
a-Squared serves solution providers with direct access to capital allocators and decision makers at registered investment advisors (RIAs), wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, banks, and family offices — providing connectivity into a broad and influential audience of advisors and enterprises across every major wealth channel. The investment solution portion of the platform is powered by The Realta Wealth Companies, headquartered in Wilmington, DE and led by CEO Scott Smith in Minneapolis, MN.
"The asset and wealth management industries are evolving at an unprecedented pace. Now more than ever, financial advisors and their firms are leaning on trusted intermediaries for strategic guidance across their business — not just product education and portfolio allocation. The firms and professionals best positioned to serve the wealth management community are those who deliver a differentiated, superior service experience rooted in truly understanding each advisor's practice-specific pain points and tailoring guidance accordingly. In 2026 and beyond, that means positioning solutions across the investment product, enterprise technology, and strategic growth dimensions of an advisor's business — efficiently and at scale," said Vincent Tassone, Founder and Managing Partner of a-Squared Investment Partners. "a-Squared was built to be that bridge — a reliable partner who can deliver competitive offerings through trusted and experienced intermediaries with deep relationship networks."
"The wealth management landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift. Advisors are demanding more from their distribution partners, and the firms that rise to meet that demand will define the next era of the industry. At Realta Wealth, we've built our platform around that conviction, and Vincent shares it completely. His vision for a-Squared is a natural extension of everything we stand for: delivering institutional-quality investment solutions through trusted, knowledgeable intermediaries who put the advisor's success at the center of every conversation. We're proud to power the investment solution component of a-Squared and equally proud to have a partner of Vincent's caliber carrying that mission into the market."
Tassone brings a distinguished career as a top-performing executive at several of the world's leading global asset management firms, where he built a reputation for cultivating deep, durable relationships with institutional clients and strategic partners. He holds an MBA from Villanova University with a specialization in Finance and Strategic Management, and graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey in Camden, as a member of the Honors College.
Integrated Capabilities Built on Trusted Relationships and Thoughtful Distribution
a-Squared operates across three integrated business lines. Its Investment Solutions business delivers a diverse set of offerings — including mutual funds, alternative investments, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts (SMAs). Its Wealth Technology business supports the go-to-market efforts of category-leading wealth-tech firms. Its Professional Services business partners with firms serving the wealth management industry.
Strategic Advisory
Louis Hanna, JD, Founder and Managing Member of Conduit Advisors, serves as a key strategic advisor to a-Squared, bringing approximately thirty years of executive and entrepreneurial experience across wealth management, asset management, family offices, and alternative and traditional investments.
"As part of our effort to continue being a conduit within the retail wealth management space, I am proud to announce my role as a Strategic Advisor to Vince Tassone and a-Squared. I have known Vince for over a decade as a friend, former wholesaler/business development colleague, financial advisor consultant, and part of the Conduit Community Capital community. Vince has an impressive and diverse skillset within the asset management, alternative investment, and wealth management spaces. The FinServ sector — and, more specifically, the wealth and asset management sectors — is in a constant state of evolution and disruption. A-Squared is on the forefront of the freedom and independence of curating and distributing bespoke alternative and traditional investment solutions to the wealth advisory community. I am proud of the role Conduit Advisors played in a-Squared's selection of Realta Wealth as an institutional partner and platform. Whether serving as a strategic advisor to firms such as a-Squared, independent wealth advisors, RIAs, and/or hybrid independent broker-dealers, we thrive at being the conduit to competitive intelligence and strategic advice within the wealth management ecosystem," said Louis Hanna, JD, Founder and Managing Member of Conduit Advisors.
Reflecting on the partnership, Vince Tassone echoed the value Louis brings to the firm, "We’re fortunate to have the strategic advice and counsel of Louis Hanna in selecting Realta Wealth as an institutional platform and partner. Louis brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to the firm through his previous C-suite roles in the alternative investment space, SMA/investment wholesaling, registered investment advisor (RIA), and wirehouse, regional, and independent broker-dealer relationships. We also share a common working-class upbringing and work ethic, as well as both being graduates of Rutgers University–Camden. Louis has served as a respected conduit and connector within the financial services ecosystem through his extensive experience and expertise across the wealth management, asset management, family office, alternative investment, and real estate sectors," said Vince Tassone, Founder and Managing Partner of a-Squared.
About a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC
a-Squared Investment Partners, LLC is an independent investment strategy, wealth technology, and financial services distribution platform headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Powered by national-scale distribution through Realta Equities, a2 connects investment managers, wealth technology companies, and financial service providers with financial advisors and C-suite executives at RIAs, wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, banks, and family offices. For more information, visit www.a2investmentpartners.com
“Vincent Tassone is a Registered Representative of Realta Equities, Inc. Realta Equities, Inc. is not affiliated with a2 Investment Partners, LLC. Securities are offered through Realta Equities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 1201 N. Orange St., Suite 729, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Realta Wealth is the trade name for the Realta Wealth Companies. The Realta Wealth Companies are Realta Equities, Inc., Realta Investment Advisors, Inc., and Realta Insurance Services, which consist of several affiliated insurance agencies”
Contact
a2 Investment Partners, LLCContact
Vincent Tassone
(215) 798-4721
a2investmentpartners.com
Bill Edwards, bill@a2investmentpartners.com
Vincent Tassone
(215) 798-4721
a2investmentpartners.com
Bill Edwards, bill@a2investmentpartners.com
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