Press Releases>Technology>Software>Devart>

Meet the Release of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer with Major Feature Updates

Devart released major feature updates of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer.

Prague, Czech Republic, June 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Devart announced a new release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with major feature updates.

Key enhancements in this release:

Expanded connectivity for business platforms
dotConnect for BigCommerce 3.2
Added the new CustomerMetafields object
Added the new ProductImageContents object for working with binary content of product images in BigCommerce

dotConnect for FreshBooks 3.2

Added new objects: Account, AdjustmentJournalEntry, AdjustmentJournalEntryLine, ChartOfAccountsReport, CreditNote, CreditNoteLine, Estimate, EstimateLine, and JournalEntriesByAccountReport

Added new report objects: AccountAgingReport, BalanceSheetReport, CashFlowReport, CashFlowSummaryReport, ChartOfAccountsReport, ExpenseDetailsReport, GeneralLedgerReport, GeneralLedgerSummaryReport, InvoicesReport, InvoiceDetailsReport, JournalEntriesByAccountReport, ManualJournalEntryReport, ManualJournalEntrySummaryReport, PaymentsCollectedReport, ProfitAndLossReport, TaxSummaryReport, and TrialBalanceReport

dotConnect for Mailchimp 3.2

Added new objects: CartLines, Carts, Customers, OrderLines, Orders, ProductVariants, Products, PromoCodes, PromoRules, and Stores

dotConnect for QuickBooks Online 3.2

Added 50 new QuickBooks report objects

Added the new TaxExemptionReasonId field to objects

dotConnect for SugarCRM 3.2

Added support for the RowsAndColumns, Summation, and SummationWithDetails reports

Modern authentication

dotConnect for Salesforce 6.2

Added support for Server-to-Server authentication

Added the ClientCredentials element to the AuthenticationType enum

Added the PreserveNames property to the SalesforceConnectionStringBuilder class to preserve the original names of custom objects and fields, including the __c suffix

Entity Developer 8.1

Added support for Server-to-Server authentication in Salesforce

Improved support for large-scale CRM operations

dotConnect for Zoho CRM 3.2

Zoho CRM API v8 is supported

Changed the behavior: The ZohoAPIVersion enum has only new Preferred (it's API v8 now, but can change in future) and Deprecated (it's API v2 now) elements.

Added the BulkRead option to the connection string. It's enables Bulk Read API of Zoho CRM for querying large data volumes

dotConnect for Zoho Books 2.2

Added the new object SalesReceipts

Added support for nested objects in the LineItems field of the Bills object

Improved selection of BankTransactions records for all available statuses

Improved record filtering by the Status field

Improved support for the CustomFields and CustomFieldHash fields in the SalesOrders, Bills, CreditNotes, and CustomerPayments objects

Modern .NET and Oracle Database support

dotConnect for Dynamics 365 3.2

Added .NET 6 and .NET 8 assemblies to the Devart.Data.Dynamics NuGet package

dotConnect for Oracle 11.1.100

Added support for the JSON data type in Direct mode for Oracle Database 21c, 23ai, and 26ai

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://www.devart.com/blog/dotconnect-providers-and-entity-developer-receive-major-feature-updates.html

dotConnect is a suite of high-performance ADO.NET data providers that enable direct access to major database systems and cloud services. It is a complete solution that helps develop data-related .NET applications and web sites.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
Devart
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
ContactContact
Categories