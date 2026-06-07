Meet the Release of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer with Major Feature Updates
Devart released major feature updates of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer.
Prague, Czech Republic, June 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Devart announced a new release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with major feature updates.
Key enhancements in this release:
Expanded connectivity for business platforms
dotConnect for BigCommerce 3.2
Added the new CustomerMetafields object
Added the new ProductImageContents object for working with binary content of product images in BigCommerce
dotConnect for FreshBooks 3.2
Added new objects: Account, AdjustmentJournalEntry, AdjustmentJournalEntryLine, ChartOfAccountsReport, CreditNote, CreditNoteLine, Estimate, EstimateLine, and JournalEntriesByAccountReport
Added new report objects: AccountAgingReport, BalanceSheetReport, CashFlowReport, CashFlowSummaryReport, ChartOfAccountsReport, ExpenseDetailsReport, GeneralLedgerReport, GeneralLedgerSummaryReport, InvoicesReport, InvoiceDetailsReport, JournalEntriesByAccountReport, ManualJournalEntryReport, ManualJournalEntrySummaryReport, PaymentsCollectedReport, ProfitAndLossReport, TaxSummaryReport, and TrialBalanceReport
dotConnect for Mailchimp 3.2
Added new objects: CartLines, Carts, Customers, OrderLines, Orders, ProductVariants, Products, PromoCodes, PromoRules, and Stores
dotConnect for QuickBooks Online 3.2
Added 50 new QuickBooks report objects
Added the new TaxExemptionReasonId field to objects
dotConnect for SugarCRM 3.2
Added support for the RowsAndColumns, Summation, and SummationWithDetails reports
Modern authentication
dotConnect for Salesforce 6.2
Added support for Server-to-Server authentication
Added the ClientCredentials element to the AuthenticationType enum
Added the PreserveNames property to the SalesforceConnectionStringBuilder class to preserve the original names of custom objects and fields, including the __c suffix
Entity Developer 8.1
Added support for Server-to-Server authentication in Salesforce
Improved support for large-scale CRM operations
dotConnect for Zoho CRM 3.2
Zoho CRM API v8 is supported
Changed the behavior: The ZohoAPIVersion enum has only new Preferred (it's API v8 now, but can change in future) and Deprecated (it's API v2 now) elements.
Added the BulkRead option to the connection string. It's enables Bulk Read API of Zoho CRM for querying large data volumes
dotConnect for Zoho Books 2.2
Added the new object SalesReceipts
Added support for nested objects in the LineItems field of the Bills object
Improved selection of BankTransactions records for all available statuses
Improved record filtering by the Status field
Improved support for the CustomFields and CustomFieldHash fields in the SalesOrders, Bills, CreditNotes, and CustomerPayments objects
Modern .NET and Oracle Database support
dotConnect for Dynamics 365 3.2
Added .NET 6 and .NET 8 assemblies to the Devart.Data.Dynamics NuGet package
dotConnect for Oracle 11.1.100
Added support for the JSON data type in Direct mode for Oracle Database 21c, 23ai, and 26ai
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://www.devart.com/blog/dotconnect-providers-and-entity-developer-receive-major-feature-updates.html
dotConnect is a suite of high-performance ADO.NET data providers that enable direct access to major database systems and cloud services. It is a complete solution that helps develop data-related .NET applications and web sites.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Key enhancements in this release:
Expanded connectivity for business platforms
dotConnect for BigCommerce 3.2
Added the new CustomerMetafields object
Added the new ProductImageContents object for working with binary content of product images in BigCommerce
dotConnect for FreshBooks 3.2
Added new objects: Account, AdjustmentJournalEntry, AdjustmentJournalEntryLine, ChartOfAccountsReport, CreditNote, CreditNoteLine, Estimate, EstimateLine, and JournalEntriesByAccountReport
Added new report objects: AccountAgingReport, BalanceSheetReport, CashFlowReport, CashFlowSummaryReport, ChartOfAccountsReport, ExpenseDetailsReport, GeneralLedgerReport, GeneralLedgerSummaryReport, InvoicesReport, InvoiceDetailsReport, JournalEntriesByAccountReport, ManualJournalEntryReport, ManualJournalEntrySummaryReport, PaymentsCollectedReport, ProfitAndLossReport, TaxSummaryReport, and TrialBalanceReport
dotConnect for Mailchimp 3.2
Added new objects: CartLines, Carts, Customers, OrderLines, Orders, ProductVariants, Products, PromoCodes, PromoRules, and Stores
dotConnect for QuickBooks Online 3.2
Added 50 new QuickBooks report objects
Added the new TaxExemptionReasonId field to objects
dotConnect for SugarCRM 3.2
Added support for the RowsAndColumns, Summation, and SummationWithDetails reports
Modern authentication
dotConnect for Salesforce 6.2
Added support for Server-to-Server authentication
Added the ClientCredentials element to the AuthenticationType enum
Added the PreserveNames property to the SalesforceConnectionStringBuilder class to preserve the original names of custom objects and fields, including the __c suffix
Entity Developer 8.1
Added support for Server-to-Server authentication in Salesforce
Improved support for large-scale CRM operations
dotConnect for Zoho CRM 3.2
Zoho CRM API v8 is supported
Changed the behavior: The ZohoAPIVersion enum has only new Preferred (it's API v8 now, but can change in future) and Deprecated (it's API v2 now) elements.
Added the BulkRead option to the connection string. It's enables Bulk Read API of Zoho CRM for querying large data volumes
dotConnect for Zoho Books 2.2
Added the new object SalesReceipts
Added support for nested objects in the LineItems field of the Bills object
Improved selection of BankTransactions records for all available statuses
Improved record filtering by the Status field
Improved support for the CustomFields and CustomFieldHash fields in the SalesOrders, Bills, CreditNotes, and CustomerPayments objects
Modern .NET and Oracle Database support
dotConnect for Dynamics 365 3.2
Added .NET 6 and .NET 8 assemblies to the Devart.Data.Dynamics NuGet package
dotConnect for Oracle 11.1.100
Added support for the JSON data type in Direct mode for Oracle Database 21c, 23ai, and 26ai
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://www.devart.com/blog/dotconnect-providers-and-entity-developer-receive-major-feature-updates.html
dotConnect is a suite of high-performance ADO.NET data providers that enable direct access to major database systems and cloud services. It is a complete solution that helps develop data-related .NET applications and web sites.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
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