Recent Release, "Sophie Said," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Gabriella Gizzo, M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD, Explores the Unique Bond Between a Woman and Her Dog
West Harrison, NY, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gabriella Gizzo, M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD has completed a new book, "Sophie Said" that continues the heartwarming tale of her beloved canine companion. On Gabriella's magical birthday, a fairy visits and grants her the power to communicate with Sophie for one day through a game called "Sophie Said." As Gabriella and Sophie play, Gabriella learns the importance of following directions, while also targeting speech and language goals such as answering questions, labeling objects, and describing emotions.
The author, a speech language pathologist, drew inspiration from her own life and work to craft this entertaining and educational story. Gabriella's passion for her dog and her profession shine through in this delightful narrative that will captivate young readers and provide valuable therapeutic tools for specialists.
"I'm thrilled to share the continued adventures of Sophie and me, combining my love for my furry friend with my mission to support children's speech and language development," said author Gabriella Gizzo, M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gabriella Gizzo, M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD's charming work offers a heartwarming tale that will delight readers while providing practical resources for educators and clinicians. This captivating book is a must-read for anyone seeking an uplifting story with a touch of magic.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Sophie Said" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author, a speech language pathologist, drew inspiration from her own life and work to craft this entertaining and educational story. Gabriella's passion for her dog and her profession shine through in this delightful narrative that will captivate young readers and provide valuable therapeutic tools for specialists.
"I'm thrilled to share the continued adventures of Sophie and me, combining my love for my furry friend with my mission to support children's speech and language development," said author Gabriella Gizzo, M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gabriella Gizzo, M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD's charming work offers a heartwarming tale that will delight readers while providing practical resources for educators and clinicians. This captivating book is a must-read for anyone seeking an uplifting story with a touch of magic.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Sophie Said" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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