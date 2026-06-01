Author R. W. Ekman’s New Book, "Rise To Power," Follows the Lives of a Group of Vietnam Veterans Who Find Themselves Utilizing Their Skills to Achieve Incredible Success

Recent release “Rise To Power” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. W. Ekman is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around the lives of a group of soldiers who, after returning home from fighting in Vietnam, begin to work towards a new life, leading to incredible success and political power, becoming known as the Soaring Eagles.