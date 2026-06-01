Author R. W. Ekman’s New Book, "Rise To Power," Follows the Lives of a Group of Vietnam Veterans Who Find Themselves Utilizing Their Skills to Achieve Incredible Success
Recent release “Rise To Power” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. W. Ekman is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around the lives of a group of soldiers who, after returning home from fighting in Vietnam, begin to work towards a new life, leading to incredible success and political power, becoming known as the Soaring Eagles.
St. Louis, MO, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R. W. Ekman, who served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and holds a degree in behavioral science as well as computer science and engineering, has completed his new book, “Rise To Power”: a gripping and captivating story depicting the lives of a young group of soldiers who, after the war, return home to build an empire.
Throughout his career in the electronics and the computer industry, author R. W. Ekman held positions in middle management, then progressed into top management, which required national and foreign travel. Ultimately, he was awarded international responsibilities for North America and European operations, which required extensive travel throughout Europe, North America, and the Pacific Rim. He has also spent time in the Middle East.
His thirty-five years of business and management experience—including twenty years of experience in many countries with diverse cultures, values, and beliefs—has given him a more global perspective of humanity and has influenced the writing of this book.
“‘Rise to Power’ was written in parts and over time when significant changes occurred on a worldwide basis,” writes Ekman. “It also projects these changes within its fiction and occasional reference to the real world. This evocative story depicts the lives of a group of young soldiers, who fought in battle, killed the enemy, showed no mercy, and made life and death sacrifices for their country. After Vietnam, they imagined a new purpose, a better life, and by applying their skills, determination, guts, and knowledge, they became successful businessmen, and then one rose to political power with a much different purpose in the real world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R. W. Ekman’s engaging tale is a poignant, character-driven ride that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Rise To Power” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Throughout his career in the electronics and the computer industry, author R. W. Ekman held positions in middle management, then progressed into top management, which required national and foreign travel. Ultimately, he was awarded international responsibilities for North America and European operations, which required extensive travel throughout Europe, North America, and the Pacific Rim. He has also spent time in the Middle East.
His thirty-five years of business and management experience—including twenty years of experience in many countries with diverse cultures, values, and beliefs—has given him a more global perspective of humanity and has influenced the writing of this book.
“‘Rise to Power’ was written in parts and over time when significant changes occurred on a worldwide basis,” writes Ekman. “It also projects these changes within its fiction and occasional reference to the real world. This evocative story depicts the lives of a group of young soldiers, who fought in battle, killed the enemy, showed no mercy, and made life and death sacrifices for their country. After Vietnam, they imagined a new purpose, a better life, and by applying their skills, determination, guts, and knowledge, they became successful businessmen, and then one rose to political power with a much different purpose in the real world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R. W. Ekman’s engaging tale is a poignant, character-driven ride that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Rise To Power” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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