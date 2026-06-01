Recent Release, "The Hernia Check," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Lori Haudrich Explores Allegations of Gender Discrimination and the Abuse of Social Guardrails
Tucson, AZ, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lori Haudrich has completed a new book, "The Hernia Check: Bare Hearsay and Foundationless Assertions," which chronicles the story of Brienne Splittgerber and the Nebraska State Patrol. In 2014, Splittgerber took part in the Nebraska State Patrol’s fifty-sixth recruitment camp. Once there, she raised allegations to her superiors regarding an incident during a routine physical. Although her allegation was found to be unsubstantiated Splittgerber continued to escalate the situation.
As a first-time author from Lincoln, Nebraska, Haudrich brings an insider's perspective to this troubling account. Her deep commitment to both law enforcement and justice reform emerges from personal conviction and professional observation. Haudrich penned this story to try and shed light on these events and the damage that can be done when individuals wield harmful allegations against innocent folks.
Within "The Hernia Check" readers will confront uncomfortable questions about accountability, gender dynamics within law enforcement, and the price paid when ‘justice’ is used as a weapon for personal gain. Though the damage has been done, Haudrich hopes this recounting can bring real justice to those who have been wronged.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lori Haudrich's unflinching work sheds light on critical failures within law enforcement systems. This story challenges readers to consider all of the facts of a case before jumping to personal conclusions.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "The Hernia Check" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As a first-time author from Lincoln, Nebraska, Haudrich brings an insider's perspective to this troubling account. Her deep commitment to both law enforcement and justice reform emerges from personal conviction and professional observation. Haudrich penned this story to try and shed light on these events and the damage that can be done when individuals wield harmful allegations against innocent folks.
Within "The Hernia Check" readers will confront uncomfortable questions about accountability, gender dynamics within law enforcement, and the price paid when ‘justice’ is used as a weapon for personal gain. Though the damage has been done, Haudrich hopes this recounting can bring real justice to those who have been wronged.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lori Haudrich's unflinching work sheds light on critical failures within law enforcement systems. This story challenges readers to consider all of the facts of a case before jumping to personal conclusions.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase "The Hernia Check" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories