Recent Release, "A Wink from Above," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Debbie Benitez, Explores How Love Transcends Loss and How Connection Endures Beyond This Life
Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Benitez has completed a new book, "A Wink from Above: Staying Connected," which invites readers into her tender journey of grief transformed by devotion. When her beloved mother Maria passed away in 2021, the author's world fractured in ways she never anticipated. Yet within that darkness emerged something extraordinary—a new language of love, spoken through dreams, sacred signs, and whispered moments of peace that proved her mother's spirit remained close, guiding her through each difficult day.
The author brings to this work a lifetime of purpose and reinvention shaped by her roots in inner-city New York. With degrees from Baruch College, she went on to build a successful career in business and entertainment. With two master's degrees in teaching and educational leadership, Benitez spent years as a public school educator, becoming a beacon of hope for students in need. Her career has always centered on helping others find their voice and live authentically. Now, as an author embracing this pivotal chapter, she channels that same compassion and wisdom into her writing, crafting narratives that illuminate the human experience.
"A Wink from Above" addresses the universal heartbreak of loss while offering an uplifting revelation: connection never truly ends, it simply transforms. Through raw reflections and vivid recollections, readers will discover how healing is possible even in profound grief, and how love—when honored with an open heart—becomes an eternal presence. This book serves as a companion for anyone navigating loss, a gentle reminder that we are never truly alone and that those we cherish continue to touch our lives in countless, sacred ways.
From Benitez, "Every story matters, especially the ones we're afraid to tell. This book is my truth, and through sharing it, I hope others find the courage to embrace their own connection with those they've loved and lost."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Debbie Benitez's profound work offers solace and hope to readers walking the complicated path of grief. Through her honest storytelling, she demonstrates that love's transformative power can guide us toward healing and deeper spiritual understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Wink from Above" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author brings to this work a lifetime of purpose and reinvention shaped by her roots in inner-city New York. With degrees from Baruch College, she went on to build a successful career in business and entertainment. With two master's degrees in teaching and educational leadership, Benitez spent years as a public school educator, becoming a beacon of hope for students in need. Her career has always centered on helping others find their voice and live authentically. Now, as an author embracing this pivotal chapter, she channels that same compassion and wisdom into her writing, crafting narratives that illuminate the human experience.
"A Wink from Above" addresses the universal heartbreak of loss while offering an uplifting revelation: connection never truly ends, it simply transforms. Through raw reflections and vivid recollections, readers will discover how healing is possible even in profound grief, and how love—when honored with an open heart—becomes an eternal presence. This book serves as a companion for anyone navigating loss, a gentle reminder that we are never truly alone and that those we cherish continue to touch our lives in countless, sacred ways.
From Benitez, "Every story matters, especially the ones we're afraid to tell. This book is my truth, and through sharing it, I hope others find the courage to embrace their own connection with those they've loved and lost."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Debbie Benitez's profound work offers solace and hope to readers walking the complicated path of grief. Through her honest storytelling, she demonstrates that love's transformative power can guide us toward healing and deeper spiritual understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Wink from Above" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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