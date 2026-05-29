Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free.
Menasha, WI, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Store Here Self Storage is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest self storage facility, located at 2225 American Dr, Menasha, WI 54956. The brand-new location is the only facility in the area to offer 100% temperature-controlled storage units, providing local residents and businesses with a level of protection for their belongings that is unmatched in the Fox Valley region.
Designed with the customer in mind, the new Menasha facility combines clean, modern construction with a full suite of premium amenities. Every storage unit at the property is temperature controlled, helping to safeguard furniture, electronics, documents, seasonal items, and other valuables from extreme Wisconsin temperatures and humidity year-round. Customers also enjoy convenient access to their belongings 7 days a week.
In addition to its all-temperature-controlled indoor units, Store Here in Menasha offers dedicated RV and boat parking, making it an ideal solution for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a convenient place to keep their recreational vehicles during the off-season. The location also features on-site U-Haul truck rentals, providing a true one-stop shop for moving and storage needs.
A professional onsite rental manager is available to assist customers with selecting the right unit, answering questions, and ensuring a smooth, stress-free move-in experience. “We are thrilled to bring this brand-new, all-temperature-controlled facility to the Menasha community,” said Tori Anthony, onsite rental manager at Store Here. “From the cleanliness of our units to the convenience of 7-day access, RV and boat parking, and U-Haul truck rentals, our goal is to make storing with us as easy and worry-free as possible.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Store Here is offering limited-time move-in discounts of up to two months free on select units. Customers are encouraged to act quickly, as availability is limited. See the onsite manager for full details, or visit www.storehere.com to learn more and reserve a unit online.
Facility Features at a Glance:
• Brand-new, clean facility in Menasha, WI
• Only facility in the area with 100% temperature-controlled units
• Access 7 days a week
• RV and boat parking available
• Professional onsite rental manager
• U-Haul truck rentals available on site
• Office space available
About Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage has locations in thirteen states, providing clean, modern, and convenient self storage solutions for residential and business customers across the country. With a growing nationwide footprint and a commitment to customer service, modern facilities, and flexible options, Store Here is dedicated to making storage simple wherever its customers are located. The company offers a wide range of unit sizes, temperature-controlled options, and value-added services such as RV and boat parking and U‑Haul truck rentals at participating locations. To learn more about the new Menasha, WI location, find a Store Here near you, or reserve a unit online, visit www.storehere.com.
Visit the New Menasha Location:
Store Here Self Storage
2225 American Dr.
Menasha, WI 54956
Online: www.storehere.com
Designed with the customer in mind, the new Menasha facility combines clean, modern construction with a full suite of premium amenities. Every storage unit at the property is temperature controlled, helping to safeguard furniture, electronics, documents, seasonal items, and other valuables from extreme Wisconsin temperatures and humidity year-round. Customers also enjoy convenient access to their belongings 7 days a week.
In addition to its all-temperature-controlled indoor units, Store Here in Menasha offers dedicated RV and boat parking, making it an ideal solution for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a convenient place to keep their recreational vehicles during the off-season. The location also features on-site U-Haul truck rentals, providing a true one-stop shop for moving and storage needs.
A professional onsite rental manager is available to assist customers with selecting the right unit, answering questions, and ensuring a smooth, stress-free move-in experience. “We are thrilled to bring this brand-new, all-temperature-controlled facility to the Menasha community,” said Tori Anthony, onsite rental manager at Store Here. “From the cleanliness of our units to the convenience of 7-day access, RV and boat parking, and U-Haul truck rentals, our goal is to make storing with us as easy and worry-free as possible.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Store Here is offering limited-time move-in discounts of up to two months free on select units. Customers are encouraged to act quickly, as availability is limited. See the onsite manager for full details, or visit www.storehere.com to learn more and reserve a unit online.
Facility Features at a Glance:
• Brand-new, clean facility in Menasha, WI
• Only facility in the area with 100% temperature-controlled units
• Access 7 days a week
• RV and boat parking available
• Professional onsite rental manager
• U-Haul truck rentals available on site
• Office space available
About Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage has locations in thirteen states, providing clean, modern, and convenient self storage solutions for residential and business customers across the country. With a growing nationwide footprint and a commitment to customer service, modern facilities, and flexible options, Store Here is dedicated to making storage simple wherever its customers are located. The company offers a wide range of unit sizes, temperature-controlled options, and value-added services such as RV and boat parking and U‑Haul truck rentals at participating locations. To learn more about the new Menasha, WI location, find a Store Here near you, or reserve a unit online, visit www.storehere.com.
Visit the New Menasha Location:
Store Here Self Storage
2225 American Dr.
Menasha, WI 54956
Online: www.storehere.com
Contact
Store Here Self StorageContact
Armand Aghadjanians
657-224-9444
www.storehere.com
Armand Aghadjanians
657-224-9444
www.storehere.com
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