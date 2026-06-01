Recent Release, "Dinosaur Feelings," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Sarah Gardner, Introduces a Charming Way for Young Readers to Explore Emotions
Germantown, MD, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Gardner has completed a new book, "Dinosaur Feelings" — a delightful exploration of feelings through the expressive faces of dinosaurs. Vibrant illustrations depict the dinosaurs expressing a variety of emotions, from happy and excited to sad and frustrated. This engaging approach makes learning about emotions fun and accessible for young children.
The author, Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, is a licensed psychologist who specializes in working with children, including those with neurodevelopmental disorders. Inspired by her clinical practice, she created this book to help kids identify emotions in others through the relatable medium of dinosaur characters. With her expertise in child psychology, Dr. Gardner weaves an uplifting narrative that encourages emotional intelligence and self-awareness.
"Dinosaur Feelings" by Sarah Gardner invites readers on a heartwarming journey of discovery. Through this imaginative book, children will learn to recognize and understand a range of emotions, laying the foundation for healthy social and emotional development. Engaging and educational, this delightful story will captivate young minds and inspire meaningful discussions about feelings.
"As a psychologist, I've seen firsthand the importance of helping children develop emotional awareness and regulation," said author Sarah Gardner. "With 'Dinosaur Feelings,' I wanted to create a fun and accessible resource that makes learning about emotions an enjoyable experience for kids."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sarah Gardner's imaginative work offers a delightful and practical tool for parents, educators, and clinicians to support children's social-emotional learning. This charming book is sure to become a beloved addition to any young reader's library.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Dinosaur Feelings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author, Dr. Sarah K. Gardner, is a licensed psychologist who specializes in working with children, including those with neurodevelopmental disorders. Inspired by her clinical practice, she created this book to help kids identify emotions in others through the relatable medium of dinosaur characters. With her expertise in child psychology, Dr. Gardner weaves an uplifting narrative that encourages emotional intelligence and self-awareness.
"Dinosaur Feelings" by Sarah Gardner invites readers on a heartwarming journey of discovery. Through this imaginative book, children will learn to recognize and understand a range of emotions, laying the foundation for healthy social and emotional development. Engaging and educational, this delightful story will captivate young minds and inspire meaningful discussions about feelings.
"As a psychologist, I've seen firsthand the importance of helping children develop emotional awareness and regulation," said author Sarah Gardner. "With 'Dinosaur Feelings,' I wanted to create a fun and accessible resource that makes learning about emotions an enjoyable experience for kids."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sarah Gardner's imaginative work offers a delightful and practical tool for parents, educators, and clinicians to support children's social-emotional learning. This charming book is sure to become a beloved addition to any young reader's library.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Dinosaur Feelings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories