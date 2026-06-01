Recent Release, "Green Color Eradication," from Fulton Books Author Michael Ismari, Presents a Transformative Vision for Reimagining America's Public Education System
Virginia City, NV, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Ismari has completed a new book, "Green Color Eradication: Book of Implementation," which outlines a comprehensive philosophy for evolving public education to serve the masses while safeguarding the rights of future citizens. The work reveals cost-effective initiatives designed to repurpose vast resources and redirect misappropriated public funding toward substantive educational outcomes. Through its framework, Ismari describes how students could be properly educated and trained to create subsistence cultures that empower all Americans to become productive citizens capable of obtaining viable lifestyle niches within our economy.
A dedicated public school teacher with a B.S. in Health Science and a Master's degree in Secondary Education, Ismari embodies the principles he advocates throughout his pages. His career reflects an unwavering commitment to educational excellence—one he characterizes as a Hippocratic Oath-type dedication to his profession. His influence extends beyond traditional classroom instruction; he has established a thriving school garden that revitalized life skill classes, created a woodshop where students built award-winning projects for 4-H competitions, and developed a "kitchen in the classroom" curricular program that fostered community engagement through weekly farmers markets.
"Green Color Eradication" examines why current educational institutions represent antiquated, underutilized structures that waste resources and foster diminished hope. The book articulates how public school buildings and their surrounding neighborhoods can undergo architectural and operational transformation, inspiring Americans to witness their children becoming productive workforce members who generate valuable commodities while shaping an evolved urban landscape. Readers will discover how educational evolution can empower students to become tomorrow's leaders, equipped with life skills and healthy practices aligned with sustainable, nature-conscious living.
"This book represents my life's work as an educator and my fervent belief that teaching constitutes America's most vital responsibility," said author Michael Ismari. "I have written these pages to spark the revolutionary changes our educational system desperately requires."
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Ismari's visionary work equips educators, policymakers, and concerned citizens with actionable strategies for systemic educational transformation. This profound exploration has the potential to reshape how Americans envision and invest in their schools.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Green Color Eradication" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
A dedicated public school teacher with a B.S. in Health Science and a Master's degree in Secondary Education, Ismari embodies the principles he advocates throughout his pages. His career reflects an unwavering commitment to educational excellence—one he characterizes as a Hippocratic Oath-type dedication to his profession. His influence extends beyond traditional classroom instruction; he has established a thriving school garden that revitalized life skill classes, created a woodshop where students built award-winning projects for 4-H competitions, and developed a "kitchen in the classroom" curricular program that fostered community engagement through weekly farmers markets.
"Green Color Eradication" examines why current educational institutions represent antiquated, underutilized structures that waste resources and foster diminished hope. The book articulates how public school buildings and their surrounding neighborhoods can undergo architectural and operational transformation, inspiring Americans to witness their children becoming productive workforce members who generate valuable commodities while shaping an evolved urban landscape. Readers will discover how educational evolution can empower students to become tomorrow's leaders, equipped with life skills and healthy practices aligned with sustainable, nature-conscious living.
"This book represents my life's work as an educator and my fervent belief that teaching constitutes America's most vital responsibility," said author Michael Ismari. "I have written these pages to spark the revolutionary changes our educational system desperately requires."
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Ismari's visionary work equips educators, policymakers, and concerned citizens with actionable strategies for systemic educational transformation. This profound exploration has the potential to reshape how Americans envision and invest in their schools.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Green Color Eradication" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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