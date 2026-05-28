Recent Release, "Curiosity Crew," from Fulton Books Author Pamela Campos-Friar, Introduces Five Friends Navigating the Thrilling Complexities of Online Independence
Carmichael, CA, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Campos-Friar has completed a new book, "Curiosity Crew: The Internet Agreement," which follows Leo, Ava, Mateo, Sophie, and Jayden as they petition their parents for greater internet freedom. Determined to demonstrate their maturity, the five friends devise a strategy to earn that coveted access—only to discover that the digital world presents unforeseen challenges. From gaming adventures that spiral unexpectedly to mysterious pop-ups, creative projects derailed by mishaps, and phishing attempts that catch them off guard, each member of the Curiosity Crew encounters situations that test their judgment and teach them vital lessons about responsible online behavior.
Drawing from her extensive background as an educator working with students across traditional and virtual classrooms for over eight years, Campos-Friar brings authentic insight to her storytelling. Her conviction that learning flourishes when rooted in genuine curiosity shapes every page, infused with the same exploratory spirit she cultivates at home with her family. She understands both the opportunities and genuine risks that characterize childhood in our digital age, positioning her uniquely to address these vital conversations.
In "Curiosity Crew," Campos-Friar weaves together friendship, technology, and accountability into a narrative that resonates with contemporary readers facing real-world dilemmas. The stakes are personal—can the friends transform their missteps into a meaningful undertaking that rebuilds parental confidence and perhaps opens new doors? Through humor and relatability, this tale emphasizes critical thinking, informed decision-making, and the courage to seek truth. The volume concludes with a practical internet safety guide and family agreement, equipping households with tangible resources for ongoing dialogue.
"I created this series because I believe every child deserves to feel empowered to explore thoughtfully, question critically, and become their best selves," said author Pamela Campos-Friar. "By blending engaging fiction with real safety tools, I hope families can discuss these essential topics together in ways that feel natural and supportive rather than fearful."
Published by Fulton Books, Pamela Campos-Friar's insightful work empowers young readers to navigate digital spaces with confidence and wisdom. This tale demonstrates that mistakes are opportunities for growth, and that trust is earned through thoughtful choices and honest communication.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Curiosity Crew" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from her extensive background as an educator working with students across traditional and virtual classrooms for over eight years, Campos-Friar brings authentic insight to her storytelling. Her conviction that learning flourishes when rooted in genuine curiosity shapes every page, infused with the same exploratory spirit she cultivates at home with her family. She understands both the opportunities and genuine risks that characterize childhood in our digital age, positioning her uniquely to address these vital conversations.
In "Curiosity Crew," Campos-Friar weaves together friendship, technology, and accountability into a narrative that resonates with contemporary readers facing real-world dilemmas. The stakes are personal—can the friends transform their missteps into a meaningful undertaking that rebuilds parental confidence and perhaps opens new doors? Through humor and relatability, this tale emphasizes critical thinking, informed decision-making, and the courage to seek truth. The volume concludes with a practical internet safety guide and family agreement, equipping households with tangible resources for ongoing dialogue.
"I created this series because I believe every child deserves to feel empowered to explore thoughtfully, question critically, and become their best selves," said author Pamela Campos-Friar. "By blending engaging fiction with real safety tools, I hope families can discuss these essential topics together in ways that feel natural and supportive rather than fearful."
Published by Fulton Books, Pamela Campos-Friar's insightful work empowers young readers to navigate digital spaces with confidence and wisdom. This tale demonstrates that mistakes are opportunities for growth, and that trust is earned through thoughtful choices and honest communication.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Curiosity Crew" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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