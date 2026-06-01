Recent Release, "The Chocolate Thief," from Fulton Books Author Denise Mahaney, is a Captivating Tale of a Mischievous Calico Cat and Her Daring Escapades
Newton, IL, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Denise Mahaney has completed a new book, "The Chocolate Thief” a delightful children's story about Cleo, a calico cat with an insatiable love for chocolate. Cleo's sweet tooth leads her and Cooper to search for the missing chocolate mousse cake. She and her curious canine companion Cooper find themselves on a hilarious adventure to uncover what happened to the missing dessert.
The author's background as a mother, grandmother, and lifelong storyteller is woven seamlessly into the narrative, infusing the tale with genuine heart and charm. Denise's imaginative tales are often inspired by the amusing antics of her own family, making this book a charming reflection of her cherished real-life experiences.
"The Chocolate Thief" by Denise Mahaney is an uplifting and imaginative children's book that celebrates the power of friendship, the joy of discovery, and the unparalleled delight of indulging in a delectable treat. Young readers will be captivated by the spirited protagonists and the hilarious hijinks that ensue, all while learning valuable lessons about responsibility and the importance of doing the right thing.
Author Denise Mahaney shares, "I've always loved creating stories that spark the imaginations of young readers. 'The Chocolate Thief' is a project close to my heart, and I'm thrilled to share Cleo and Cooper's adventures with the world."
Published by Fulton Books, Denise Mahaney's delightful work invites readers of all ages to embark on an endearing journey filled with laughter, sweetness, and the unexpected. This charming tale is sure to leave an indelible impression on the hearts of children and the young at heart.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Chocolate Thief" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's background as a mother, grandmother, and lifelong storyteller is woven seamlessly into the narrative, infusing the tale with genuine heart and charm. Denise's imaginative tales are often inspired by the amusing antics of her own family, making this book a charming reflection of her cherished real-life experiences.
"The Chocolate Thief" by Denise Mahaney is an uplifting and imaginative children's book that celebrates the power of friendship, the joy of discovery, and the unparalleled delight of indulging in a delectable treat. Young readers will be captivated by the spirited protagonists and the hilarious hijinks that ensue, all while learning valuable lessons about responsibility and the importance of doing the right thing.
Author Denise Mahaney shares, "I've always loved creating stories that spark the imaginations of young readers. 'The Chocolate Thief' is a project close to my heart, and I'm thrilled to share Cleo and Cooper's adventures with the world."
Published by Fulton Books, Denise Mahaney's delightful work invites readers of all ages to embark on an endearing journey filled with laughter, sweetness, and the unexpected. This charming tale is sure to leave an indelible impression on the hearts of children and the young at heart.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Chocolate Thief" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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