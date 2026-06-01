Recent Release, "When Kalis Collide," from Fulton Books Author Louis A. Cerbo, Weaves an Intriguing Tale of Interdimensional Travels and Self-Discovery
Fresno, CA, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Louis A. Cerbo has completed a new book, "When Kalis Collide" that follows the captivating journey of Kali Anne Crushing as she navigates alternate universes in search of her true identity. Cerbo's own background as an Italian-American with a technical education and family experiences lend a unique perspective to the narrative.
In "When Kalis Collide," readers will be enthralled by Kali's mesmerizing odyssey through unimaginable realms, blending elements of fantasy, science fiction, and emotional resonance. As Kali grapples with the profound questions of who she is and where she belongs, the stakes intensify in unexpected and chilling ways. This imaginative work invites readers to ponder the infinite possibilities that may exist in parallel worlds.
"As I started exploring the concept of alternate realities and how our lives could have unfolded differently, I became captivated by the questions it raised about identity and self-discovery," said author Louis A. Cerbo.
Published by Fulton Books, Louis A. Cerbo's compelling work offers readers an illuminating journey of self-exploration and the profound impact of the choices we make. This imaginative and action-packed novel will leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "When Kalis Collide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
In "When Kalis Collide," readers will be enthralled by Kali's mesmerizing odyssey through unimaginable realms, blending elements of fantasy, science fiction, and emotional resonance. As Kali grapples with the profound questions of who she is and where she belongs, the stakes intensify in unexpected and chilling ways. This imaginative work invites readers to ponder the infinite possibilities that may exist in parallel worlds.
"As I started exploring the concept of alternate realities and how our lives could have unfolded differently, I became captivated by the questions it raised about identity and self-discovery," said author Louis A. Cerbo.
Published by Fulton Books, Louis A. Cerbo's compelling work offers readers an illuminating journey of self-exploration and the profound impact of the choices we make. This imaginative and action-packed novel will leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "When Kalis Collide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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