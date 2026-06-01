New from Wes Wright, D.Min, "Everybody Lives by Faith," is a Series of Essays Exploring the Christian Faith in a Conversational Way for Both Believers and Skeptics Alike
Eugene, OR, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wes Wright a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ who has served the church for more than forty years, has completed his most recent book, “Everybody Lives by Faith: Random Reflections, Essays, and Observations of a Christ Follower”: a collection of guided essays and reflections written for the church and with the author’s atheist, agnostic, and apathetic friends in mind, with whom he has had many and regular conversations over the years.
Wes Wright earned his master of divinity in theology and philosophy at Lincoln Christian University in 1988 and his doctor of ministry at Covenant Theological Seminary in 1999. With a deep love for learning and education, Wes has been an instructor at both St. Louis Christian College and Bushnell University. He has served three churches during his years of ministry, including the Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, Illinois; the Mount Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and is currently serving the Santa Clara Church in Eugene, Oregon. The author is also blessed beyond measure by his wife, children, and grandson.
“This series of chapters or essays are largely an amalgamation of several conversations concerning each issue addressed,” shares the author. “And while this is not the sum total of all such conversations, they do represent many of the most common issues. It’s not intended to be an end-all debate, rather a conversational approach to the issues presented. These essays are intended to be irenic in word and tone, written with a hopeful respect to point out that the Christian faith is reasonable, attractive, and true.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wes Wright’s book is inspired by actual conversations the author has had with several of his non-believer friends over the years. Through this open-ended dialogue approach, Wright aims to invite skeptics to be more open-minded about the church and Christ’s teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Everybody Lives by Faith: Random Reflections, Essays, and Observations of a Christ Follower” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Wes Wright earned his master of divinity in theology and philosophy at Lincoln Christian University in 1988 and his doctor of ministry at Covenant Theological Seminary in 1999. With a deep love for learning and education, Wes has been an instructor at both St. Louis Christian College and Bushnell University. He has served three churches during his years of ministry, including the Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, Illinois; the Mount Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and is currently serving the Santa Clara Church in Eugene, Oregon. The author is also blessed beyond measure by his wife, children, and grandson.
“This series of chapters or essays are largely an amalgamation of several conversations concerning each issue addressed,” shares the author. “And while this is not the sum total of all such conversations, they do represent many of the most common issues. It’s not intended to be an end-all debate, rather a conversational approach to the issues presented. These essays are intended to be irenic in word and tone, written with a hopeful respect to point out that the Christian faith is reasonable, attractive, and true.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wes Wright’s book is inspired by actual conversations the author has had with several of his non-believer friends over the years. Through this open-ended dialogue approach, Wright aims to invite skeptics to be more open-minded about the church and Christ’s teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Everybody Lives by Faith: Random Reflections, Essays, and Observations of a Christ Follower” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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