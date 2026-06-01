Recent Release, "My Little Daniel, What is Love?" from Fulton Books Author Dora Imas, Invites Children to Explore Love Through the Curious Eyes of a Feline Friend
Niles, IL, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dora Imas has completed a new book, "My Little Daniel, What is Love?", a tender exploration of human connection told through the perspective of Daniel, a thoughtful cat with childlike wonder. When Daniel asks the fundamental question "What is love?", he embarks on a journey that helps young readers understand the bonds connecting parents, grandparents, and friends. Through his playful observations, children discover that love transcends mere words—it lives in actions, warmth, and genuine care. By choosing a feline protagonist, Imas recognizes that children often receive lessons more openly from beloved animals than from grown-ups, making Daniel the perfect guide for this essential conversation.
Born in Moldova and immigrating to the United States in the early 1990s, Dora Imas grew up in a Jewish family navigating limited educational resources during challenging times. She became the first member of her family to complete high school and pursued economics at a university in St. Petersburg before reinventing herself as a computer scientist upon arriving in America during her forties. Now living in Chicago with her husband, she treasures moments with her children and grandchildren—experiences that deeply inform her writing. Her multicultural heritage, spanning Jewish, Russian, and American traditions, flows through her work as she seeks to instill values grounded in compassion and service.
In "My Little Daniel, What is Love?", Imas weaves wisdom drawn from her rich life experience into a narrative that resonates with both children and their caregivers. The book invites young readers to recognize that love manifests through countless gestures—a gentle touch, patient listening, and unconditional acceptance. By presenting complex emotions in accessible language, Imas creates space for families to discuss what love means within their own unique relationships. Her storytelling reflects her deepest conviction: that helping others constitutes the foundation of a fulfilling existence, and that sharing values and affection across generations shapes more joyful lives.
"Through Daniel's eyes, I hope children see that love is everywhere—in the simple moments we share with those closest to us," said author Dora Imas. "My wish is to help parents and grandparents open conversations about connection, belonging, and the many ways we show care."
Published by Fulton Books, Dora Imas's heartwarming work provides families with a springboard for meaningful dialogue about emotions and relationships. Young readers will finish the story with renewed understanding of love's presence in their everyday lives.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "My Little Daniel, What is Love?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born in Moldova and immigrating to the United States in the early 1990s, Dora Imas grew up in a Jewish family navigating limited educational resources during challenging times. She became the first member of her family to complete high school and pursued economics at a university in St. Petersburg before reinventing herself as a computer scientist upon arriving in America during her forties. Now living in Chicago with her husband, she treasures moments with her children and grandchildren—experiences that deeply inform her writing. Her multicultural heritage, spanning Jewish, Russian, and American traditions, flows through her work as she seeks to instill values grounded in compassion and service.
In "My Little Daniel, What is Love?", Imas weaves wisdom drawn from her rich life experience into a narrative that resonates with both children and their caregivers. The book invites young readers to recognize that love manifests through countless gestures—a gentle touch, patient listening, and unconditional acceptance. By presenting complex emotions in accessible language, Imas creates space for families to discuss what love means within their own unique relationships. Her storytelling reflects her deepest conviction: that helping others constitutes the foundation of a fulfilling existence, and that sharing values and affection across generations shapes more joyful lives.
"Through Daniel's eyes, I hope children see that love is everywhere—in the simple moments we share with those closest to us," said author Dora Imas. "My wish is to help parents and grandparents open conversations about connection, belonging, and the many ways we show care."
Published by Fulton Books, Dora Imas's heartwarming work provides families with a springboard for meaningful dialogue about emotions and relationships. Young readers will finish the story with renewed understanding of love's presence in their everyday lives.
Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "My Little Daniel, What is Love?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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