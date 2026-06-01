Recent Release, "When I Grow Up, I Could Be a Scientist," from Fulton Books Author Pamela Rasa, Explores a Captivating World of Possibilities for Young Readers
Hanson, MA, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Rasa has completed a new book, "When I Grow Up, I Could Be a Scientist" that introduces children to the exciting field of scientific exploration. Through charming illustrations and engaging storytelling, the book encourages young readers to consider careers in science, sparking their natural curiosity and imagination.
The author, Pamela Rasa, is a devoted mother of four who has spent over three decades supporting children's growth and development. Her firsthand experience with nurturing young minds has inspired this delightful series, which aims to expose children to a diverse array of professions and empower them to dream big.
"When I Grow Up, I Could Be a Scientist" by Pamela Rasa invites readers on an enlightening journey, highlighting the wonder and importance of scientific pursuits. Children will discover the incredible impact scientists have on our world, from groundbreaking discoveries to innovative solutions that improve our lives.
Author Pamela Rasa shares, "As I engage with children, I'm often struck by how limited their career aspirations can be. My hope is that this book will open their eyes to the vast possibilities that await them, inspiring them to explore the wonders of science and ignite a lifelong passion for learning."
Published by Fulton Books, Pamela Rasa's heartwarming work encourages children to embrace their natural curiosity and consider the extraordinary paths that scientific exploration can offer. This captivating book is a must-read for young readers and their families, fostering a love of learning and a deeper appreciation for the vital role of science in our world.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "When I Grow Up, I Could Be a Scientist" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author, Pamela Rasa, is a devoted mother of four who has spent over three decades supporting children's growth and development. Her firsthand experience with nurturing young minds has inspired this delightful series, which aims to expose children to a diverse array of professions and empower them to dream big.
"When I Grow Up, I Could Be a Scientist" by Pamela Rasa invites readers on an enlightening journey, highlighting the wonder and importance of scientific pursuits. Children will discover the incredible impact scientists have on our world, from groundbreaking discoveries to innovative solutions that improve our lives.
Author Pamela Rasa shares, "As I engage with children, I'm often struck by how limited their career aspirations can be. My hope is that this book will open their eyes to the vast possibilities that await them, inspiring them to explore the wonders of science and ignite a lifelong passion for learning."
Published by Fulton Books, Pamela Rasa's heartwarming work encourages children to embrace their natural curiosity and consider the extraordinary paths that scientific exploration can offer. This captivating book is a must-read for young readers and their families, fostering a love of learning and a deeper appreciation for the vital role of science in our world.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "When I Grow Up, I Could Be a Scientist" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories