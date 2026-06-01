Recent Release, "Is America for Sissies?" from Fulton Books Author Dr. Joe Mtika, Shares an Inspiring Memoir of Overcoming Obstacles to Achieve the American Dream
Norfolk, NE, June 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Joe Mtika has completed a new book, "Is America for Sissies?: A Story of Determination Amidst Adversities”, which chronicles his remarkable journey from a Third World country to the United States. Through candid storytelling, Mtika reveals the untold struggles and hardships that preceded his success, offering readers a glimpse into the true cost of pursuing one's dreams. Rather than presenting a polished narrative of triumph, he lays bare the valleys, failures, and moments of doubt that tested his resolve and shaped his character.
Born with a divine calling that seemed impossible given his circumstances, Dr. Mtika spent years facing opposition from those closest to him who questioned whether God had truly spoken to him. His background serves as a testament to the power of unwavering faith and perseverance, as he navigated cultural transitions and personal setbacks that could have easily derailed his aspirations. Through his experience, Mtika demonstrates how ordinary individuals can achieve extraordinary results when they refuse to surrender despite circumstances that suggest otherwise.
"Is America for Sissies?" by Dr. Joe Mtika explores profound themes about resilience, spiritual growth, and the hidden battles behind visible achievements. Readers will discover that success requires not just determination but also the willingness to embrace challenging seasons as opportunities for transformation. Mtika's intimate account reveals how failures become catalysts for advancement and how maintaining faith during difficult periods ultimately distinguishes those who achieve their dreams from those who abandon them. This reflective work challenges readers to reconsider their own struggles and emboldens them to persist toward their goals.
"I hope that someone out there could read my memoir, relate to the struggles, learn one or two lessons, and probably not give up but trust what God is doing in their lives and keep going," said author Dr. Joe Mtika.
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Joe Mtika's stirring work equips readers with renewed perspective and encouragement to overcome their own adversities. His honest account transforms personal struggle into universal wisdom, reminding audiences that setbacks are often stepping stones to fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Is America for Sissies?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born with a divine calling that seemed impossible given his circumstances, Dr. Mtika spent years facing opposition from those closest to him who questioned whether God had truly spoken to him. His background serves as a testament to the power of unwavering faith and perseverance, as he navigated cultural transitions and personal setbacks that could have easily derailed his aspirations. Through his experience, Mtika demonstrates how ordinary individuals can achieve extraordinary results when they refuse to surrender despite circumstances that suggest otherwise.
"Is America for Sissies?" by Dr. Joe Mtika explores profound themes about resilience, spiritual growth, and the hidden battles behind visible achievements. Readers will discover that success requires not just determination but also the willingness to embrace challenging seasons as opportunities for transformation. Mtika's intimate account reveals how failures become catalysts for advancement and how maintaining faith during difficult periods ultimately distinguishes those who achieve their dreams from those who abandon them. This reflective work challenges readers to reconsider their own struggles and emboldens them to persist toward their goals.
"I hope that someone out there could read my memoir, relate to the struggles, learn one or two lessons, and probably not give up but trust what God is doing in their lives and keep going," said author Dr. Joe Mtika.
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Joe Mtika's stirring work equips readers with renewed perspective and encouragement to overcome their own adversities. His honest account transforms personal struggle into universal wisdom, reminding audiences that setbacks are often stepping stones to fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Is America for Sissies?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories