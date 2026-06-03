Recent Release, "Having Faith in Jesus Christ Brings Peace: Poems and Writings," from Covenant Books Author Carol Ann Stark, Encourages Readers to Draw Closer to the Lord
Oak Harbor, WA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carol Ann Stark has completed a new book, "Having Faith in Jesus Christ Brings Peace: Poems and Writings" — a heartfelt collection of writings that invite readers to experience the transformative power of faith. Inspired by the author's own spiritual journey and study of the Bible, these thoughtful poems and reflections aim to bring comfort, inspiration, and a deeper connection to Christ.
Stark's compelling narrative weaves her personal story as a devoted Christian and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her genuine, faith-filled perspective shines through, guiding readers towards a more profound understanding of God's boundless love and the peace that comes from trusting in Him.
"Having Faith in Jesus Christ Brings Peace: Poems and Writings" by Carol Ann Stark explores the profound spiritual themes of salvation, redemption, and the unwavering hope found in a life centered on Christ. Readers will discover an uplifting reminder of the eternal blessings that come from embracing one's faith.
"My greatest joy is to bring others to Christ and His love. I hope these poems and writings will encourage everyone in their faith in Jesus Christ," said author Carol Ann Stark.
Published by Covenant Books, Carol Ann Stark's stirring work provides readers with a spiritually enriching encounter. Her moving collection invites us to reflect on the transformative power of faith and find solace in the timeless truths of the Gospel.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Having Faith in Jesus Christ Brings Peace: Poems and Writings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Stark's compelling narrative weaves her personal story as a devoted Christian and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her genuine, faith-filled perspective shines through, guiding readers towards a more profound understanding of God's boundless love and the peace that comes from trusting in Him.
"Having Faith in Jesus Christ Brings Peace: Poems and Writings" by Carol Ann Stark explores the profound spiritual themes of salvation, redemption, and the unwavering hope found in a life centered on Christ. Readers will discover an uplifting reminder of the eternal blessings that come from embracing one's faith.
"My greatest joy is to bring others to Christ and His love. I hope these poems and writings will encourage everyone in their faith in Jesus Christ," said author Carol Ann Stark.
Published by Covenant Books, Carol Ann Stark's stirring work provides readers with a spiritually enriching encounter. Her moving collection invites us to reflect on the transformative power of faith and find solace in the timeless truths of the Gospel.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Having Faith in Jesus Christ Brings Peace: Poems and Writings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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