Recent Release, "Betrayal in Biscay," from Covenant Books Author Sharon Stay Brown, Presents a Gripping Tale of Romance, Betrayal, and Survival in the Basque Countryside
Sandy, UT, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Stay Brown has completed her latest novel, "Betrayal in Biscay," a thrilling exploration of how a deceptively serene pilgrimage becomes a nightmare. Kathy, a middle-aged widow seeking connection to her ancestral heritage, travels to the Basque region intending to visit the palace fortress that houses the sepulchre of her ancestor, the count of Ayala. The pastoral green fields and rolling hills promise peaceful reflection, but beneath this tranquil landscape lurks something far more sinister than she could have imagined.
Brown's rich background as both a research scientist and seasoned traveler infuses her narrative with authenticity and meticulous detail. Having lived in Spain during her teenage years and later visited the lands of her own Basque ancestors, she brings genuine cultural insight to her storytelling. Her ability to balance a prolific writing career alongside raising nine children while conducting scientific research across the globe demonstrates the discipline and creativity that shine through every page of her work.
In "Betrayal in Biscay," readers will discover the terrifying convergence of personal vulnerability and political violence. Luis, who initially appears as a source of solace for Kathy's grief-stricken heart, becomes the architect of her devastating deception. What unfolds is far darker than any romantic complication—Kathy finds herself ensnared in the web of a ruthless Basque terrorist organization orchestrating kidnapping, assassination, bombings, and murder. As the conspiracy tightens around her, she must summon reserves of courage she didn't know she possessed to survive.
"I wanted to create a narrative that shows how quickly our lives can shift from peaceful to perilous," said author Sharon Stay Brown. "Kathy's journey reflects the reality that danger often wears a familiar face, and that even in our darkest moments, we possess an inner strength waiting to be discovered."
Published by Covenant Books, Sharon Stay Brown's suspenseful work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of betrayal, resilience, and the high stakes of political intrigue. This novel will captivate those seeking psychological depth wrapped in nail-biting tension.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Betrayal in Biscay" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Brown's rich background as both a research scientist and seasoned traveler infuses her narrative with authenticity and meticulous detail. Having lived in Spain during her teenage years and later visited the lands of her own Basque ancestors, she brings genuine cultural insight to her storytelling. Her ability to balance a prolific writing career alongside raising nine children while conducting scientific research across the globe demonstrates the discipline and creativity that shine through every page of her work.
In "Betrayal in Biscay," readers will discover the terrifying convergence of personal vulnerability and political violence. Luis, who initially appears as a source of solace for Kathy's grief-stricken heart, becomes the architect of her devastating deception. What unfolds is far darker than any romantic complication—Kathy finds herself ensnared in the web of a ruthless Basque terrorist organization orchestrating kidnapping, assassination, bombings, and murder. As the conspiracy tightens around her, she must summon reserves of courage she didn't know she possessed to survive.
"I wanted to create a narrative that shows how quickly our lives can shift from peaceful to perilous," said author Sharon Stay Brown. "Kathy's journey reflects the reality that danger often wears a familiar face, and that even in our darkest moments, we possess an inner strength waiting to be discovered."
Published by Covenant Books, Sharon Stay Brown's suspenseful work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of betrayal, resilience, and the high stakes of political intrigue. This novel will captivate those seeking psychological depth wrapped in nail-biting tension.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Betrayal in Biscay" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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