Recent Release, "Raising Kids on Asphalt: In the City," from Covenant Books Author Reese H. Johnson, Offers Practical Guidance from Decades of Parenting
American Fork, UT, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reese H. Johnson has completed a new book, "Raising Kids on Asphalt: In the City," a comprehensive manual designed to help parents navigate the complexities of raising a family in urban environments. Structured around forty-two distinct subject areas, this work provides readers with a reference guide they can turn to whenever parenting challenges arise. Johnson draws from authentic scenarios and situations that urban families encounter daily, making this resource both relatable and immediately applicable to real life.
Born in Coalville, Utah, in 1944, Johnson grew up as the oldest of ten children on a farm before his family moved to Orem. This foundational experience shaped his understanding of family dynamics and responsibility. After graduating from Delta High School in 1962 and attending Brigham Young University, Johnson served a two-year mission before completing his degree in industrial education. For over five decades, he has operated a successful general contracting business while raising his own family and serving as a mentor to countless young people seeking guidance. His background in construction management and his role as an expert witness in nineteen legal cases demonstrate his analytical approach to problem-solving—a quality he brings to his writing about family matters.
In "Raising Kids on Asphalt, readers will discover actionable insights grounded in authentic family situations. Johnson and his wife, Kay, raised seven children together, all of whom they taught to embrace responsibility and diligence. Four sons achieved Eagle Scout status and served church missions; all seven children were married in the temple. The couple also opened their home to thirty-eight individuals over extended periods, creating a lifetime of diverse parenting experiences. This book distills those hard-won lessons into accessible guidance that addresses the unique pressures urban families face, offering readers the wisdom of someone who has not only successfully raised his own family but has profoundly influenced generations of young people.
"I have learned that raising children requires patience, consistency, and a genuine commitment to their development," said author Reese H. Johnson. "My greatest accomplishment has been serving as a father to my children and maintaining a strong partnership with my wife. Through this book, I hope to share the practical strategies and insights that have worked for our family and the many others we've had the privilege to mentor."
Published by Covenant Books, Reese H. Johnson's instructive work equips parents with tested strategies for family success. Readers will gain clarity on navigating forty-two different parenting challenges while building stronger, more resilient families.
Readers who wish to experience this practical work can purchase "Raising Kids on Asphalt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Born in Coalville, Utah, in 1944, Johnson grew up as the oldest of ten children on a farm before his family moved to Orem. This foundational experience shaped his understanding of family dynamics and responsibility. After graduating from Delta High School in 1962 and attending Brigham Young University, Johnson served a two-year mission before completing his degree in industrial education. For over five decades, he has operated a successful general contracting business while raising his own family and serving as a mentor to countless young people seeking guidance. His background in construction management and his role as an expert witness in nineteen legal cases demonstrate his analytical approach to problem-solving—a quality he brings to his writing about family matters.
In "Raising Kids on Asphalt, readers will discover actionable insights grounded in authentic family situations. Johnson and his wife, Kay, raised seven children together, all of whom they taught to embrace responsibility and diligence. Four sons achieved Eagle Scout status and served church missions; all seven children were married in the temple. The couple also opened their home to thirty-eight individuals over extended periods, creating a lifetime of diverse parenting experiences. This book distills those hard-won lessons into accessible guidance that addresses the unique pressures urban families face, offering readers the wisdom of someone who has not only successfully raised his own family but has profoundly influenced generations of young people.
"I have learned that raising children requires patience, consistency, and a genuine commitment to their development," said author Reese H. Johnson. "My greatest accomplishment has been serving as a father to my children and maintaining a strong partnership with my wife. Through this book, I hope to share the practical strategies and insights that have worked for our family and the many others we've had the privilege to mentor."
Published by Covenant Books, Reese H. Johnson's instructive work equips parents with tested strategies for family success. Readers will gain clarity on navigating forty-two different parenting challenges while building stronger, more resilient families.
Readers who wish to experience this practical work can purchase "Raising Kids on Asphalt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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