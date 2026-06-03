Recent Release, "Beautiful Gift," from Covenant Books Author Natalie Schiavone Burgess, Chronicles How Cancer Fundamentally Altered a Life of Carefully Constructed Dreams
Huntington Beach, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Natalie Schiavone Burgess has completed a new book, "Beautiful Gift," a candid memoir that unfolds at a pivotal moment in her life. At thirty-four, she had achieved what many aspire toward: a rewarding career as an English professor, a cherished home in a beachside community, and an engagement to a partner who envisioned the same future. Yet weeks before her wedding, an unwelcome diagnosis forced her to navigate unforeseen terrain while preparing for marriage and left her grappling with profound uncertainty about what lay ahead.
The author brings her own experience as both patient and newlywed to this narrative with remarkable honesty. As a fifteen-year survivor and accomplished writer, Burgess draws on her professional skill to articulate the layered dimensions of illness that statistics and medical terminology often fail to capture. Her background as an educator shines through in how she constructs meaning from experience, inviting readers into her world with intelligence and vulnerability.
"Beautiful Gift" by Natalie Schiavone Burgess explores the intricate emotional landscape of confronting mortality while stepping into marriage, discovering how resilience emerges from the most challenging circumstances. Readers will encounter a stirring account of physical trials, psychological battles, and the unexpected grace found within struggle. This testimonial journey reveals how gratitude can coexist with pain, and how life's most devastating moments sometimes contain profound gifts.
"Writing this story allowed me to process the full spectrum of what I experienced—not just the clinical realities of treatment, but the tender, agonizing, and ultimately redemptive dimensions of fighting for life while building a marriage," said author Natalie Schiavone Burgess.
Published by Covenant Books, Natalie Schiavone Burgess's authentic work offers solace and inspiration to those navigating illness, loss, or transformation. Her narrative reminds readers that the human spirit possesses remarkable capacity for healing and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this unflinching work can purchase "Beautiful Gift" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings her own experience as both patient and newlywed to this narrative with remarkable honesty. As a fifteen-year survivor and accomplished writer, Burgess draws on her professional skill to articulate the layered dimensions of illness that statistics and medical terminology often fail to capture. Her background as an educator shines through in how she constructs meaning from experience, inviting readers into her world with intelligence and vulnerability.
"Beautiful Gift" by Natalie Schiavone Burgess explores the intricate emotional landscape of confronting mortality while stepping into marriage, discovering how resilience emerges from the most challenging circumstances. Readers will encounter a stirring account of physical trials, psychological battles, and the unexpected grace found within struggle. This testimonial journey reveals how gratitude can coexist with pain, and how life's most devastating moments sometimes contain profound gifts.
"Writing this story allowed me to process the full spectrum of what I experienced—not just the clinical realities of treatment, but the tender, agonizing, and ultimately redemptive dimensions of fighting for life while building a marriage," said author Natalie Schiavone Burgess.
Published by Covenant Books, Natalie Schiavone Burgess's authentic work offers solace and inspiration to those navigating illness, loss, or transformation. Her narrative reminds readers that the human spirit possesses remarkable capacity for healing and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this unflinching work can purchase "Beautiful Gift" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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