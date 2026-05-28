Andrea Della Mura Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rye, NY, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Della Mura of Rye, New York, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of wellness. Della Mura will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Andrea Della Mura
Andrea Della Mura is the owner of The DRIPBaR Rye, a supportive wellness space offering accessible, science-backed care to the Rye, New York community. Inspired by her own healing journey as a two-time breast cancer survivor, and drawing on both her clinical and operational backgrounds, Della Mura strives to help guests recharge, rebuild, and feel truly supported. Under her leadership, The DRIPBaR Rye provides a welcoming environment where every guest feels seen, cared for, and empowered to prioritize their well-being. Della Mura is committed to making a positive impact on the health and vitality of her community.
At The DRIPBaR Rye, Della Mura helps make wellness feel accessible, nourishing, and proactive. The practice offers IV therapy, a gentle process that delivers vitamins, minerals, and hydration directly into the bloodstream through an IV drip. By bypassing the digestive system, the nutrients are more quickly absorbed by the body. IV therapy can help replenish deficiencies, boost energy, strengthen immunity, enhance recovery, and support the body at a cellular level
Della Mura’s experience as a cancer survivor transformed the way she views health, healing, and the power of the human body. Having battled a disease that challenged her physically, emotionally, and spiritually, she developed a deeper appreciation for what true wellness means.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Andrea Della Mura
Andrea Della Mura is the owner of The DRIPBaR Rye, a supportive wellness space offering accessible, science-backed care to the Rye, New York community. Inspired by her own healing journey as a two-time breast cancer survivor, and drawing on both her clinical and operational backgrounds, Della Mura strives to help guests recharge, rebuild, and feel truly supported. Under her leadership, The DRIPBaR Rye provides a welcoming environment where every guest feels seen, cared for, and empowered to prioritize their well-being. Della Mura is committed to making a positive impact on the health and vitality of her community.
At The DRIPBaR Rye, Della Mura helps make wellness feel accessible, nourishing, and proactive. The practice offers IV therapy, a gentle process that delivers vitamins, minerals, and hydration directly into the bloodstream through an IV drip. By bypassing the digestive system, the nutrients are more quickly absorbed by the body. IV therapy can help replenish deficiencies, boost energy, strengthen immunity, enhance recovery, and support the body at a cellular level
Della Mura’s experience as a cancer survivor transformed the way she views health, healing, and the power of the human body. Having battled a disease that challenged her physically, emotionally, and spiritually, she developed a deeper appreciation for what true wellness means.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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