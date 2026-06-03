Recent Release, "Contention Cat," from Covenant Books Author Celeste Saunders Ward, Explores How to Navigate Conflict with Wisdom and Grace
Willard, UT, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Celeste Saunders Ward has completed a new book, "Contention Cat," a delightful tale that brings to life a fierce feline character who embodies the destructive nature of unresolved disagreements. When arguments, misunderstandings, and fights arise, Contention Cat emerges to scratch, strike, and wound all those caught in its path—unless readers discover the practical methods and means to manage this troublesome creature with intention and care.
With a background in marriage, family, and human development from Brigham Young University, Celeste Saunders Ward brings both professional insight and personal wisdom to her storytelling. For many years, she has taught students with disabilities, helping them understand that God knows, loves, and believes in them. Living in a rural northern Utah community with her five children and supportive husband, she draws from real-life experience to create narratives that resonate across generations.
"Contention Cat" offers a relatable exploration of conflict resolution that engages readers of all ages. Through this insightful narrative, audiences will discover transformative approaches to handling disagreements without leaving themselves or others raw from emotional harm. The book's central message—that conflict need not leave lasting wounds—provides hope and practical wisdom for families, classrooms, and communities seeking healthier communication patterns.
"My hope is that every reader finds meaningful discoveries within these pages that help them navigate life's inevitable tensions with greater compassion for others as well as themselves," said Ward.
Published by Covenant Books, Celeste Saunders Ward's charming work equips readers with valuable tools for emotional resilience. This book transforms understanding of conflict into actionable wisdom that strengthens relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Contention Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a background in marriage, family, and human development from Brigham Young University, Celeste Saunders Ward brings both professional insight and personal wisdom to her storytelling. For many years, she has taught students with disabilities, helping them understand that God knows, loves, and believes in them. Living in a rural northern Utah community with her five children and supportive husband, she draws from real-life experience to create narratives that resonate across generations.
"Contention Cat" offers a relatable exploration of conflict resolution that engages readers of all ages. Through this insightful narrative, audiences will discover transformative approaches to handling disagreements without leaving themselves or others raw from emotional harm. The book's central message—that conflict need not leave lasting wounds—provides hope and practical wisdom for families, classrooms, and communities seeking healthier communication patterns.
"My hope is that every reader finds meaningful discoveries within these pages that help them navigate life's inevitable tensions with greater compassion for others as well as themselves," said Ward.
Published by Covenant Books, Celeste Saunders Ward's charming work equips readers with valuable tools for emotional resilience. This book transforms understanding of conflict into actionable wisdom that strengthens relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Contention Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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