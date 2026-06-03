Recent Release, "Breaking the Covenant," from Covenant Books Author Boris Draznin, Examines Jewish Apostasy Across Centuries, from Roman Times Through the Holocaust Era
Greenwood Village, CO, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Boris Draznin has completed a new book, "Breaking the Covenant": Jewish Apostasy from the Favorite Jews of Roman Emperors to the Favorite Jews of Hitler and Stalin, which explores a troubling paradox at the heart of Jewish history. Throughout the centuries, certain converts from Judaism have become architects of anti-Semitism, working alongside persecutors to endanger their former coreligionists. This meticulously researched work traces the trajectories of these apostates—from Saul of Tarsus and Tiberius Julius Alexander in antiquity, through medieval figures like Nicolas Dolin and Theobald of Cambridge, to modern ideologues including Otto Weininger and Arthur Trebitsch who shaped Nazi ideology. The narrative reveals how these individuals, for reasons both ideological and personal, weaponized their intimate knowledge of Jewish communities and theology against the very people they once called their own.
Dr. Boris Draznin brings the rigor of scholarship to this ambitious historical investigation. With over 170 published scientific papers and more than 40 books and book chapters to his name, Draznin is no stranger to rigorous analysis and documentation. His previous works on Jewish history and identity—including Stepchildren of Mother Russia and How History and Genetics Define Jewish Diversity and Identity: Are We All Cousins?—established him as a diligent scholar of his people's complex past, making him uniquely positioned to undertake this unflinching examination.
"Breaking the Covenant" by Boris Draznin confronts readers with essential questions about betrayal, ideology, and the resilience of faith. The book ultimately celebrates the extraordinary survival of the Jewish people despite centuries of apostasy-fueled persecution and existential threats. Readers will discover how, from the destruction of the Second Temple to the horrors of the twentieth century, Jewish communities endured systematic attempts at annihilation orchestrated partly by their own estranged members—yet Judaism persisted, and the Jewish people remained steadfast in their beliefs and traditions.
"This work represents my attempt to understand the psychology and historical circumstances that transformed these individuals into adversaries of their own heritage," said author Boris Draznin. "It is ultimately a testament to Jewish resilience—am Yisrael chai, the people of Israel live."
Published by Covenant Books, Draznin's scholarly work provides readers with an unflinching historical account that deepens understanding of anti-Semitism's sources and Jewish perseverance. This examination of apostasy and betrayal illuminates how one people maintained their identity against relentless internal and external assault.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Breaking the Covenant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Dr. Boris Draznin brings the rigor of scholarship to this ambitious historical investigation. With over 170 published scientific papers and more than 40 books and book chapters to his name, Draznin is no stranger to rigorous analysis and documentation. His previous works on Jewish history and identity—including Stepchildren of Mother Russia and How History and Genetics Define Jewish Diversity and Identity: Are We All Cousins?—established him as a diligent scholar of his people's complex past, making him uniquely positioned to undertake this unflinching examination.
"Breaking the Covenant" by Boris Draznin confronts readers with essential questions about betrayal, ideology, and the resilience of faith. The book ultimately celebrates the extraordinary survival of the Jewish people despite centuries of apostasy-fueled persecution and existential threats. Readers will discover how, from the destruction of the Second Temple to the horrors of the twentieth century, Jewish communities endured systematic attempts at annihilation orchestrated partly by their own estranged members—yet Judaism persisted, and the Jewish people remained steadfast in their beliefs and traditions.
"This work represents my attempt to understand the psychology and historical circumstances that transformed these individuals into adversaries of their own heritage," said author Boris Draznin. "It is ultimately a testament to Jewish resilience—am Yisrael chai, the people of Israel live."
Published by Covenant Books, Draznin's scholarly work provides readers with an unflinching historical account that deepens understanding of anti-Semitism's sources and Jewish perseverance. This examination of apostasy and betrayal illuminates how one people maintained their identity against relentless internal and external assault.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Breaking the Covenant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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