Recent Release, "The Fairy Meadow," from Covenant Books Author Lisa A. White, Invites Readers Into an Enchanted World Where Unlikely Friendships Transcend Realms
Boise, ID, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa A. White has completed a new book, "The Fairy Meadow": Book 1, which opens with a young owl displaced by a forest fire seeking refuge in a small girl's backyard. When the owl and Lily meet, an instant connection forms—a bond that becomes the foundation for an extraordinary friendship. Shortly after, Lily discovers Rose, a fairy who has tumbled into her raspberry pail, and the same instantaneous affection blossoms between them. What begins as chance encounters evolves into something far more significant: a gateway to understanding the parallel lives that exist just beyond our perception.
The author brings warmth and genuine heart to her storytelling, drawing inspiration from cherished bedtime tales she created with her grandchildren as her eyesight began to fade. Rather than traditional readings, Lisa and her grandkids collaborated on imaginative narratives, which she later developed into written stories. Her creative journey reflects the Disney influence that shaped her childhood—a dedication to crafting narratives with heartwarming conclusions and wholesome, family-friendly content that celebrates joy and wonder.
"The Fairy Meadow" weaves together themes of acceptance, belonging, and the transformative power of friendship across different worlds. As Lily and Rose spend time together, they discover the remarkable similarities that unite them despite their vastly different origins. Through these encounters, readers will glimpse how the fairy community navigates daily existence alongside their human neighbors, revealing a hidden world teeming with gentleness and genuine connection. The stakes are simple but profound: can true friendship flourish when two beings from opposite worlds choose to see past their differences?
"The beauty of storytelling lies in its ability to remind us that connection knows no boundaries," said White. "When I write, especially the tales my grandchildren and I created together, I hope readers feel that same sense of wonder and belonging that sparked these stories from the very beginning."
Published by Covenant Books, Lisa A. White's charming work offers young readers an escape into a world where magic is real and friendship knows no limits. Her storytelling reminds us that the most enchanting discoveries often happen in our own backyards.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Fairy Meadow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings warmth and genuine heart to her storytelling, drawing inspiration from cherished bedtime tales she created with her grandchildren as her eyesight began to fade. Rather than traditional readings, Lisa and her grandkids collaborated on imaginative narratives, which she later developed into written stories. Her creative journey reflects the Disney influence that shaped her childhood—a dedication to crafting narratives with heartwarming conclusions and wholesome, family-friendly content that celebrates joy and wonder.
"The Fairy Meadow" weaves together themes of acceptance, belonging, and the transformative power of friendship across different worlds. As Lily and Rose spend time together, they discover the remarkable similarities that unite them despite their vastly different origins. Through these encounters, readers will glimpse how the fairy community navigates daily existence alongside their human neighbors, revealing a hidden world teeming with gentleness and genuine connection. The stakes are simple but profound: can true friendship flourish when two beings from opposite worlds choose to see past their differences?
"The beauty of storytelling lies in its ability to remind us that connection knows no boundaries," said White. "When I write, especially the tales my grandchildren and I created together, I hope readers feel that same sense of wonder and belonging that sparked these stories from the very beginning."
Published by Covenant Books, Lisa A. White's charming work offers young readers an escape into a world where magic is real and friendship knows no limits. Her storytelling reminds us that the most enchanting discoveries often happen in our own backyards.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Fairy Meadow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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