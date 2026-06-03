Recent Release, "The Pallazano Mystery," from Covenant Books Author Joe Reina, Weaves a Gripping Tale of Ambition, Corruption, and Murder During the Jazz Age
Scottsdale, AZ, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joe Reina has completed a new book, "The Pallazano Mystery: Whisky, Whispers, and White-Collar Blood," a riveting exploration of the Roaring Twenties that captures the era's glittering excess and moral decay. Set against the backdrop of Prohibition, speakeasies, and bootlegging empires, the narrative transports readers into a world where organized crime syndicates wielded unprecedented power, where gangsters built fortunes on illicit liquor trades, and where the line between law enforcement and lawlessness blurred beyond recognition. The story unravels a web of secrets, corruption, and calculated violence that defines an unforgettable chapter in American history.
Drawing on his entrepreneurial background and lifelong fascination with historical narratives, Joe Reina brings authentic insight to this suspenseful work. His previous novel, "The Goat Sleeps in the Kitchen," chronicled his Sicilian mother's remarkable journey as an early twentieth-century businesswoman—a testament to his ability to capture the resilience and complexity of immigrant experiences. That same historical acumen now serves "The Pallazano Mystery," where Reina's meticulous research and storytelling prowess combine to illuminate a turbulent era. His travels across the globe and decades spent navigating business ventures have equipped him with a nuanced understanding of ambition, risk, and the consequences of unchecked power.
In "The Pallazano Mystery," readers will encounter compelling characters navigating the treacherous landscape of Prohibition-era crime, where fortunes are made and blood is spilled in equal measure. The novel explores profound themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the human cost of avarice—asking what happens when the pursuit of wealth eclipses morality. As stock markets soared and speakeasies thrived, darker forces moved beneath the glimmering surface. Reina masterfully reveals how the illusion of endless prosperity masked systemic instability, and how one mysterious death threatens to expose the tangled relationships between criminals, politicians, and those desperate to protect their secrets.
"The Pallazano Mystery allowed me to explore the paradoxes of the Jazz Age—a period of extraordinary cultural innovation shadowed by reckless abandon and moral erosion," said author Joe Reina. "I wanted readers to understand not just the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, but the fragile foundations upon which that era's wealth and excess were built, and the human drama that unfolded when those foundations cracked."
Published by Covenant Books, Joe Reina's enthralling work offers readers an immersive journey into one of American history's most transformative and contradictory decades. This gripping narrative will captivate history enthusiasts and fiction lovers alike, leaving them eager to uncover the truth behind the Pallazano mystery.
Readers who wish to experience this pulse-pounding work can purchase "The Pallazano Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing on his entrepreneurial background and lifelong fascination with historical narratives, Joe Reina brings authentic insight to this suspenseful work. His previous novel, "The Goat Sleeps in the Kitchen," chronicled his Sicilian mother's remarkable journey as an early twentieth-century businesswoman—a testament to his ability to capture the resilience and complexity of immigrant experiences. That same historical acumen now serves "The Pallazano Mystery," where Reina's meticulous research and storytelling prowess combine to illuminate a turbulent era. His travels across the globe and decades spent navigating business ventures have equipped him with a nuanced understanding of ambition, risk, and the consequences of unchecked power.
In "The Pallazano Mystery," readers will encounter compelling characters navigating the treacherous landscape of Prohibition-era crime, where fortunes are made and blood is spilled in equal measure. The novel explores profound themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the human cost of avarice—asking what happens when the pursuit of wealth eclipses morality. As stock markets soared and speakeasies thrived, darker forces moved beneath the glimmering surface. Reina masterfully reveals how the illusion of endless prosperity masked systemic instability, and how one mysterious death threatens to expose the tangled relationships between criminals, politicians, and those desperate to protect their secrets.
"The Pallazano Mystery allowed me to explore the paradoxes of the Jazz Age—a period of extraordinary cultural innovation shadowed by reckless abandon and moral erosion," said author Joe Reina. "I wanted readers to understand not just the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, but the fragile foundations upon which that era's wealth and excess were built, and the human drama that unfolded when those foundations cracked."
Published by Covenant Books, Joe Reina's enthralling work offers readers an immersive journey into one of American history's most transformative and contradictory decades. This gripping narrative will captivate history enthusiasts and fiction lovers alike, leaving them eager to uncover the truth behind the Pallazano mystery.
Readers who wish to experience this pulse-pounding work can purchase "The Pallazano Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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