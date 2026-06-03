Recent Release, "The Blessed God," from Covenant Books Author Dr. Gary Ventimiglia, Inspires Readers to Grasp the Boundless Dimensions of God's All-Encompassing Love
Lake Balboa, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gary Ventimiglia has completed a new book, "The Blessed God: Whose Chesed (lovingkindness) and Splagchnon (compassion) Changes Everything” — a profound exploration of the expansive, personal, confirming love of God toward His children.
Author Dr. Gary Ventimiglia's diverse educational background includes an M.Div from Talbot Theological Seminary, an M.A. in Marriage and Family Ministries from Fuller Theological Seminary, and both a Psy.D and Ph.D in Psychoanalysis. His unique interdisciplinary perspective lends depth and insight to this captivating work.
"The Blessed God" by Dr. Gary Ventimiglia invites readers to discover the life-changing ramifications of worshipping the God of boundless lovingkindness and beneficent compassion, in contrast to the often punitive, dissatisfied deity portrayed in much of Evangelical Christianity. Through this stirring book, readers will be filled up to the fullness of God's unfathomable love.
Dr. Ventimiglia shares, "To understand the chesed of the Father, and the splagchnon of the Son, can be truly life changing."
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. Gary Ventimiglia's inspiring work provides an illuminating window into the redeeming, restoring love of the Almighty. This profound exploration promises to leave a lasting impact on all who encounter its message.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Blessed God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Author Dr. Gary Ventimiglia's diverse educational background includes an M.Div from Talbot Theological Seminary, an M.A. in Marriage and Family Ministries from Fuller Theological Seminary, and both a Psy.D and Ph.D in Psychoanalysis. His unique interdisciplinary perspective lends depth and insight to this captivating work.
"The Blessed God" by Dr. Gary Ventimiglia invites readers to discover the life-changing ramifications of worshipping the God of boundless lovingkindness and beneficent compassion, in contrast to the often punitive, dissatisfied deity portrayed in much of Evangelical Christianity. Through this stirring book, readers will be filled up to the fullness of God's unfathomable love.
Dr. Ventimiglia shares, "To understand the chesed of the Father, and the splagchnon of the Son, can be truly life changing."
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. Gary Ventimiglia's inspiring work provides an illuminating window into the redeeming, restoring love of the Almighty. This profound exploration promises to leave a lasting impact on all who encounter its message.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Blessed God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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