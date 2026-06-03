Recent Release, "A Military Son," from Covenant Books Author L.A. Huffman, Explores Generational Bonds Forged Through History's Most Transformative Military Events
Lima, OH, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- L.A. Huffman has completed a new book, "A Military Son," which traces the extraordinary journey of Dominic Meringleo, a fictional character whose life becomes intertwined with some of America's most pivotal historical moments. Beginning in the brutal final battles of the First World War, where Dominic fights alongside the legendary General George S. Patton Jr., the narrative unfolds across decades, following a father and son as they navigate the seismic events that shaped the twentieth century. After the war's conclusion, Dominic builds a family, fathering a son named Albertino, and the relationship between these two men becomes the emotional anchor of the story.
The author, a small-town lawyer in Northwest Ohio, brings considerable expertise to this tale, drawing on his lifelong fascination with American military history and the stories of Medal of Honor recipients. Huffman's engagement with these subjects infuses his work with authenticity and scholarly depth, allowing readers to encounter historical figures and moments through a lens grounded in genuine understanding of the era's complexities and human dimensions.
In "A Military Son," readers will discover how the shadow of one man's wartime experiences casts across his son's destiny. When Dominic takes Albertino to Washington DC for the pivotal 1932 Bonus Army march, father and son cross paths once again with both Patton and General Douglas MacArthur, witnesses to history converging. After Dominic's death, Albertino enlists in the Army himself and finds himself stationed in Manila in 1941, where he comes face-to-face with MacArthur under circumstances none could have predicted. Through these interwoven encounters, readers will witness how duty, legacy, and historical consequence shape individual lives and reveal the profound ways personal stories reflect the larger arc of national transformation.
"This novel allowed me to explore how ordinary individuals experience extraordinary times," said author L.A. Huffman. "By following Dominic and Albertino through these defining moments, I wanted to honor the choices made by those who lived through America's greatest challenges and to illuminate the human stories behind the headlines we remember."
Published by Covenant Books, L.A. Huffman's illuminating work offers readers a fresh perspective on American military heritage and the generational legacies that connect us to our nation's past. This historical novel reminds us that behind every significant moment in history stand real people whose choices echo through time.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "A Military Son" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, a small-town lawyer in Northwest Ohio, brings considerable expertise to this tale, drawing on his lifelong fascination with American military history and the stories of Medal of Honor recipients. Huffman's engagement with these subjects infuses his work with authenticity and scholarly depth, allowing readers to encounter historical figures and moments through a lens grounded in genuine understanding of the era's complexities and human dimensions.
In "A Military Son," readers will discover how the shadow of one man's wartime experiences casts across his son's destiny. When Dominic takes Albertino to Washington DC for the pivotal 1932 Bonus Army march, father and son cross paths once again with both Patton and General Douglas MacArthur, witnesses to history converging. After Dominic's death, Albertino enlists in the Army himself and finds himself stationed in Manila in 1941, where he comes face-to-face with MacArthur under circumstances none could have predicted. Through these interwoven encounters, readers will witness how duty, legacy, and historical consequence shape individual lives and reveal the profound ways personal stories reflect the larger arc of national transformation.
"This novel allowed me to explore how ordinary individuals experience extraordinary times," said author L.A. Huffman. "By following Dominic and Albertino through these defining moments, I wanted to honor the choices made by those who lived through America's greatest challenges and to illuminate the human stories behind the headlines we remember."
Published by Covenant Books, L.A. Huffman's illuminating work offers readers a fresh perspective on American military heritage and the generational legacies that connect us to our nation's past. This historical novel reminds us that behind every significant moment in history stand real people whose choices echo through time.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "A Military Son" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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