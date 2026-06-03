Recent Release, "Rumble Bumble...," from Covenant Books, Invites Young Readers on a Whimsical Journey Through the Countryside in Grandpa's Vehicle
Winston Salem, NC, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John "Poppy" Sexton has completed a new children's book, "Rumble Bumble, What Do I See?", a delightful tale that captures the wonder and enchantment of exploring rural landscapes through a small child's perspective. The story unfolds as readers embark on a charming ride in Grandpa's curious driving machine, discovering new companions and experiences with each turn of the wheel.
A retired health care administrator and devoted grandfather, Sexton brings authentic warmth to his storytelling, drawn from years of appreciating life's simpler joys. His genuine love for countryside exploration and family adventures shines throughout the narrative, grounded in real moments he has treasured while traveling through grassy fields and along quiet county roads.
"Rumble Bumble, What Do I See?" celebrates the magic found in ordinary moments—the kind that spark imagination and create lasting memories. Through vivid encounters with farm friends and breathtaking scenery, young readers will discover how adventure awaits around every corner when we pause to truly see the world around us.
"My hope is that children will find the same joy in these pages that I've found in real journeys with my family," said Sexton. "Every drive through the country holds possibilities for wonder, and I wanted to share that sense of discovery with young explorers everywhere."
Published by Covenant Books, John "Poppy" Sexton's uplifting work invites children and families to embrace curiosity and celebrate the beauty of togetherness. This heartwarming story promises to inspire young minds and create cherished read-aloud moments.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Rumble Bumble, What Do I See?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A retired health care administrator and devoted grandfather, Sexton brings authentic warmth to his storytelling, drawn from years of appreciating life's simpler joys. His genuine love for countryside exploration and family adventures shines throughout the narrative, grounded in real moments he has treasured while traveling through grassy fields and along quiet county roads.
"Rumble Bumble, What Do I See?" celebrates the magic found in ordinary moments—the kind that spark imagination and create lasting memories. Through vivid encounters with farm friends and breathtaking scenery, young readers will discover how adventure awaits around every corner when we pause to truly see the world around us.
"My hope is that children will find the same joy in these pages that I've found in real journeys with my family," said Sexton. "Every drive through the country holds possibilities for wonder, and I wanted to share that sense of discovery with young explorers everywhere."
Published by Covenant Books, John "Poppy" Sexton's uplifting work invites children and families to embrace curiosity and celebrate the beauty of togetherness. This heartwarming story promises to inspire young minds and create cherished read-aloud moments.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Rumble Bumble, What Do I See?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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