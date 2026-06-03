Recent Release, "The Knotty Princess," from Covenant Books Author Jayme L. Williams, Explores a Young Girl's Journey Toward Understanding Personal Responsibility
Petrolia, PA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jayme L. Williams has completed a new book, "The Knotty Princess," a delightful children's story that follows Raya, a spirited girl who loves nothing more than spending her days outdoors surrounded by nature and animals. Yet there's one thing Raya refuses to do: brush her hair. As her tangled locks grow increasingly wild, an unexpected problem emerges—her neglected hair becomes so matted that birds begin nesting in it. Through this whimsical premise, readers encounter a tale about the consequences of avoiding daily responsibilities.
Williams brings a wealth of experience to this charming narrative, having spent twenty-four years as an educator and devoted storyteller. Her background as a preschool teacher shaped her deep appreciation for children's imagination and its transformative power. In crafting "The Knotty Princess," she drew inspiration from her own carefree childhood spent exploring the outdoors and her enduring connection to the natural world. Now living in rural Pennsylvania with her family, Williams continues to nurture her passion for stories that resonate with young readers.
Through Raya's journey in "The Knotty Princess," Williams addresses themes central to childhood development: the importance of self-care, the rewards of responsibility, and the gentle consequences of neglect. Young readers will discover that taking care of oneself isn't a burden but rather an act of respect toward one's own body and wellbeing. The stakes escalate from simple morning routines to imaginative scenarios that keep children engaged while embedding valuable lessons about accountability and growth.
Said author Jayme L. Williams, "I wanted to create a story that children could relate to while learning that self-care is an adventure, not a chore."
Published by Covenant Books, Jayme L. Williams's heartwarming work inspires children to embrace responsible habits with joy and confidence. Readers will finish this enchanting tale understanding that taking care of themselves matters.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Knotty Princess" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Williams brings a wealth of experience to this charming narrative, having spent twenty-four years as an educator and devoted storyteller. Her background as a preschool teacher shaped her deep appreciation for children's imagination and its transformative power. In crafting "The Knotty Princess," she drew inspiration from her own carefree childhood spent exploring the outdoors and her enduring connection to the natural world. Now living in rural Pennsylvania with her family, Williams continues to nurture her passion for stories that resonate with young readers.
Through Raya's journey in "The Knotty Princess," Williams addresses themes central to childhood development: the importance of self-care, the rewards of responsibility, and the gentle consequences of neglect. Young readers will discover that taking care of oneself isn't a burden but rather an act of respect toward one's own body and wellbeing. The stakes escalate from simple morning routines to imaginative scenarios that keep children engaged while embedding valuable lessons about accountability and growth.
Said author Jayme L. Williams, "I wanted to create a story that children could relate to while learning that self-care is an adventure, not a chore."
Published by Covenant Books, Jayme L. Williams's heartwarming work inspires children to embrace responsible habits with joy and confidence. Readers will finish this enchanting tale understanding that taking care of themselves matters.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Knotty Princess" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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