Recent Release, "The Script," from Covenant Books Author Breanna Brewer, Explores a Dystopian World Where One Teenager's Skin Becomes a Weapon That Could Topple a Regime
Layton, UT, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Breanna Brewer has completed a new book, "The Script," a gripping young adult dystopian novel that introduces readers to Melanie Marcus, a sixteen-year-old girl cursed with an extraordinary burden. As a Script, Melanie bears an uncanny ability: every secret she hears becomes permanently tattooed onto her skin. But Melanie is no ordinary Script. Her body carries the secrets of a deadly dictatorship—knowledge that could reshape the fate of an entire nation.
The author's background in creative writing, developed through her studies at Weber State University, shines through in her ability to weave complex characters and high-stakes tension throughout the narrative. Brewer's experiences as a devoted wife and mother of two have deepened her understanding of resilience and sacrifice, themes that resonate powerfully in her debut work. Her passion for storytelling, nurtured since childhood, has culminated in this riveting tale of survival and revolution.
In "The Script," Melanie's world ignites in flames designed to erase her from existence, forcing her into the dangerous orbit of the Wanderer, a rebellious leader who sees her secrets as the key to overthrowing tyranny. Yet Melanie soon discovers she has become the target of every faction seeking power, including the sociopathic Luca, whose ascension would plunge the world into unprecedented chaos. As Melanie and the Wanderer forge an unlikely alliance to combat both the Dictators and their most formidable enemy, Melanie learns that a single choice can unravel everything she holds dear. Readers will be captivated by themes of agency, identity, and the terrifying price of knowledge.
"Writing The Script allowed me to explore what it means to be weaponized by your own existence, and how courage can flourish even in the darkest circumstances," said Brewer.
Published by Covenant Books, Breanna Brewer's enthralling work offers young adult readers an action-packed exploration of power, sacrifice, and the strength found in resistance. This pulse-pounding narrative will leave readers questioning the true cost of revolution.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Script" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's background in creative writing, developed through her studies at Weber State University, shines through in her ability to weave complex characters and high-stakes tension throughout the narrative. Brewer's experiences as a devoted wife and mother of two have deepened her understanding of resilience and sacrifice, themes that resonate powerfully in her debut work. Her passion for storytelling, nurtured since childhood, has culminated in this riveting tale of survival and revolution.
In "The Script," Melanie's world ignites in flames designed to erase her from existence, forcing her into the dangerous orbit of the Wanderer, a rebellious leader who sees her secrets as the key to overthrowing tyranny. Yet Melanie soon discovers she has become the target of every faction seeking power, including the sociopathic Luca, whose ascension would plunge the world into unprecedented chaos. As Melanie and the Wanderer forge an unlikely alliance to combat both the Dictators and their most formidable enemy, Melanie learns that a single choice can unravel everything she holds dear. Readers will be captivated by themes of agency, identity, and the terrifying price of knowledge.
"Writing The Script allowed me to explore what it means to be weaponized by your own existence, and how courage can flourish even in the darkest circumstances," said Brewer.
Published by Covenant Books, Breanna Brewer's enthralling work offers young adult readers an action-packed exploration of power, sacrifice, and the strength found in resistance. This pulse-pounding narrative will leave readers questioning the true cost of revolution.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Script" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories