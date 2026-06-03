Recent Release, "Disappearance," from Covenant Books Author Amanda Abraham, Explores the Harrowing Consequences When One Woman's Carefully Constructed Life Unravels
Perryburg, OH, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Abraham has completed a gripping novel that plunges readers into the desperate world of Evelyn Holtz, a woman whose ordinary existence shatters when a mysterious force known only as April seizes control of everything she holds dear. As Evelyn faces an impossible choice between comfort and survival, between her own fate and the safety of someone she loves, the stakes mount relentlessly. The narrative unfolds with tension that builds inexorably, forcing Evelyn toward a crossroads from which there is no turning back.
An imaginative young author and passionate missionary, Amanda Abraham draws from her lived experience and keen observations of human nature to craft this suspenseful tale. Currently a health sciences student at the University of Toledo, she finds inspiration in life's subtle moments and transforms those observations into compelling storytelling. Her fearless love for adventure and sensitivity to emotional nuance converge in "Disappearance," a debut novel that showcases her ability to navigate complex moral dilemmas with sophistication and emotional depth.
In "Disappearance," readers will discover far more than a thriller about one woman's battle against an unseen adversary. This riveting work explores what we truly value when stripped of everything familiar—our homes, our identities, our security. As Evelyn grapples with decisions that will alter the remainder of her life, readers confront profound questions about sacrifice, protection, and the price of preservation. The novel serves as a poignant reminder to appreciate not just where we stand today, but every difficult step and fleeting moment that brought us here.
"I hope that as readers journey through Evelyn's story, they recognize the value in their own lives—not just the destination, but the entire path," said author Abraham.
Published by Covenant Books, Amanda Abraham's captivating work offers readers an unflinching examination of loyalty and survival. This novel will resonate deeply with those seeking stories that challenge assumptions and illuminate the hidden depths of human resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "Disappearance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
An imaginative young author and passionate missionary, Amanda Abraham draws from her lived experience and keen observations of human nature to craft this suspenseful tale. Currently a health sciences student at the University of Toledo, she finds inspiration in life's subtle moments and transforms those observations into compelling storytelling. Her fearless love for adventure and sensitivity to emotional nuance converge in "Disappearance," a debut novel that showcases her ability to navigate complex moral dilemmas with sophistication and emotional depth.
In "Disappearance," readers will discover far more than a thriller about one woman's battle against an unseen adversary. This riveting work explores what we truly value when stripped of everything familiar—our homes, our identities, our security. As Evelyn grapples with decisions that will alter the remainder of her life, readers confront profound questions about sacrifice, protection, and the price of preservation. The novel serves as a poignant reminder to appreciate not just where we stand today, but every difficult step and fleeting moment that brought us here.
"I hope that as readers journey through Evelyn's story, they recognize the value in their own lives—not just the destination, but the entire path," said author Abraham.
Published by Covenant Books, Amanda Abraham's captivating work offers readers an unflinching examination of loyalty and survival. This novel will resonate deeply with those seeking stories that challenge assumptions and illuminate the hidden depths of human resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase "Disappearance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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