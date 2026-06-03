Recent Release, "The Warriors Course," from Covenant Books Author Jonathan Russ, Invites Readers to Discover the Spiritual Warrior Within Through Devoted Commitment
Manor, TX, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Russ has completed a stirring book, titled, "The Warriors Course," which serves as a spiritual roadmap for those seeking rebirth and deeper understanding of their divine calling. Through this transformative work, Russ guides readers on an intimate journey of self-discovery, helping them recognize the warrior spirit that lies within and connect it to God's greater plan for their lives. The course offers practical encouragement for anyone ready to embrace their true identity in Christ and step boldly into their destiny.
Raised in the church throughout his life, Jonathan Russ has built a faith rooted in steadfast conviction. Early in his spiritual journey, he faced profound challenges that tested his commitment to God's armor, yet his unwavering trust in the Almighty shaped him into the faithful warrior he is today. His wife and family continue to inspire his dedication to spiritual growth. As an elder at Mims Chapel Church of God in Christ in Austin, Texas, Russ brings both pastoral wisdom and genuine compassion to his writing, drawing from decades of lived experience in Christian community.
"The Warriors Course" explores the sacred themes of spiritual awakening, purposeful living, and victorious faith. Readers will uncover what it truly means to surrender fully to God's will while discovering their unique role in fulfilling His kingdom work. The stakes are significant—this course addresses the eternal question of identity and destiny, inviting believers to become overcomers who impact others through their witness and dedication. Within these pages lies the encouragement needed to answer God's call with courage and conviction.
"I wrote this book to help others find the warrior inside themselves," said author Jonathan Russ. "My deepest prayer is that this work from the Lord will draw souls closer to God and empower them to become overcomers in their faith journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Jonathan Russ's faith-filled work equips believers with spiritual guidance and inspirational insight. This course promises to strengthen conviction and deepen commitment to God's purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Warriors Course" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Raised in the church throughout his life, Jonathan Russ has built a faith rooted in steadfast conviction. Early in his spiritual journey, he faced profound challenges that tested his commitment to God's armor, yet his unwavering trust in the Almighty shaped him into the faithful warrior he is today. His wife and family continue to inspire his dedication to spiritual growth. As an elder at Mims Chapel Church of God in Christ in Austin, Texas, Russ brings both pastoral wisdom and genuine compassion to his writing, drawing from decades of lived experience in Christian community.
"The Warriors Course" explores the sacred themes of spiritual awakening, purposeful living, and victorious faith. Readers will uncover what it truly means to surrender fully to God's will while discovering their unique role in fulfilling His kingdom work. The stakes are significant—this course addresses the eternal question of identity and destiny, inviting believers to become overcomers who impact others through their witness and dedication. Within these pages lies the encouragement needed to answer God's call with courage and conviction.
"I wrote this book to help others find the warrior inside themselves," said author Jonathan Russ. "My deepest prayer is that this work from the Lord will draw souls closer to God and empower them to become overcomers in their faith journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Jonathan Russ's faith-filled work equips believers with spiritual guidance and inspirational insight. This course promises to strengthen conviction and deepen commitment to God's purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Warriors Course" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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