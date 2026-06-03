Recent Release, "The Blueprint to Building Relationships," from Covenant Books Author Tamorra Sims, Offers a Sacred Roadmap for Nurturing Spiritually Aligned Connections
Crowley, TX, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tamorra Sims has completed a new book, "The Blueprint to Building Relationships," a transformative guide that goes far beyond surface-level relationship advice. Rather than presenting quick fixes or superficial strategies, Sims invites readers into a heart-centered exploration of how meaningful connections are built, sustained, and sometimes gracefully released. Through candid personal narratives and spiritual insight, she reveals the architecture of lasting relationships—one where God and self-awareness form the unshakeable foundation upon which all other bonds are constructed.
As a lifelong learner and educator, Sims has dedicated years to understanding the intricate dynamics of human connection while navigating her own journey of identity and growth. Her experience weaving through life's complexities—learning, unlearning, and evolving along the way—has shaped her perspective and deepened her conviction that connection holds transformative power. She approaches this work not as an outsider offering clinical observation, but as someone who has been broken open by her own relationships and meticulously rebuilt with intention and grace. This authenticity infuses every page with credibility and resonance.
In "The Blueprint to Building Relationships," Sims unpacks six essential pillars: trust, vulnerability, communication, boundaries, forgiveness, and consistency. Each chapter combines reflective questions, practical tools, and real-life lessons designed to help readers strengthen genuine bonds while releasing what no longer serves them. By weaving spiritual alignment throughout, the book demonstrates that when we begin with God at our center, we discover how to love ourselves and others with greater compassion, purpose, and inner peace. Whether you're recovering from heartbreak, establishing new standards, or simply seeking to deepen your capacity to love, this guide serves as your invitation to construct something enduring.
"My hope is that readers will see themselves in these pages and realize that building better relationships begins with understanding your divine blueprint," said author Tamorra Sims.
Published by Covenant Books, Sims's enlightening work equips readers with both spiritual wisdom and actionable strategies for relationship transformation. Through her candid reflections and faith-centered perspective, readers will discover that sustainable relationships are within reach when built on the right foundation.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "The Blueprint to Building Relationships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a lifelong learner and educator, Sims has dedicated years to understanding the intricate dynamics of human connection while navigating her own journey of identity and growth. Her experience weaving through life's complexities—learning, unlearning, and evolving along the way—has shaped her perspective and deepened her conviction that connection holds transformative power. She approaches this work not as an outsider offering clinical observation, but as someone who has been broken open by her own relationships and meticulously rebuilt with intention and grace. This authenticity infuses every page with credibility and resonance.
In "The Blueprint to Building Relationships," Sims unpacks six essential pillars: trust, vulnerability, communication, boundaries, forgiveness, and consistency. Each chapter combines reflective questions, practical tools, and real-life lessons designed to help readers strengthen genuine bonds while releasing what no longer serves them. By weaving spiritual alignment throughout, the book demonstrates that when we begin with God at our center, we discover how to love ourselves and others with greater compassion, purpose, and inner peace. Whether you're recovering from heartbreak, establishing new standards, or simply seeking to deepen your capacity to love, this guide serves as your invitation to construct something enduring.
"My hope is that readers will see themselves in these pages and realize that building better relationships begins with understanding your divine blueprint," said author Tamorra Sims.
Published by Covenant Books, Sims's enlightening work equips readers with both spiritual wisdom and actionable strategies for relationship transformation. Through her candid reflections and faith-centered perspective, readers will discover that sustainable relationships are within reach when built on the right foundation.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "The Blueprint to Building Relationships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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