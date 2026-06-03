Recent Release, "AN ENCOUNTER WITH TRUTH," from Covenant Books Author Nancy Hawn, Offers Families Considering Organ Transplants a Realistic, Hopeful Perspective
Spring Mills, PA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Hawn has completed a new book, titled, "AN ENCOUNTER WITH TRUTH: My Lung Transplant Journey with My Family," which chronicles her experience with disease and the resilience required to navigate a frightening health crisis. Through candid storytelling, Hawn opens the doors to her struggle with lung disease and the decision to pursue transplantation, inviting readers into the emotional and physical realities that accompany such a life-altering choice.
The author brings a lifetime of perspective to her narrative, having served in the United States Army since January 1972, with postings across Germany and various stateside and overseas locations, including service during Operation Desert Storm. She retired from military service in 1992 and has spent decades building a strong family foundation with her husband, also a retired Army veteran, with whom she has shared forty-nine years of marriage near State College, Pennsylvania. This background of discipline, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to duty informs every page of her account.
"AN ENCOUNTER WITH TRUTH" reveals the multifaceted dimensions of transplantation through a lens of honest vulnerability. Readers will discover how one family confronted medical uncertainty, navigated hospital corridors, and ultimately found strength in their bonds. The book serves as both a resource and a source of encouragement for those standing at similar crossroads, offering practical insights alongside deeply human moments of fear, hope, and gratitude.
"I pray this book will gift families considering organ transplants with understanding of what lies ahead, along with assurance that they need not face their journey alone," said author Nancy Hawn.
Published by Covenant Books, Nancy Hawn's candid work provides solace and practical wisdom to those confronting transplantation decisions. Readers will find both comfort and clarity within these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "AN ENCOUNTER WITH TRUTH" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings a lifetime of perspective to her narrative, having served in the United States Army since January 1972, with postings across Germany and various stateside and overseas locations, including service during Operation Desert Storm. She retired from military service in 1992 and has spent decades building a strong family foundation with her husband, also a retired Army veteran, with whom she has shared forty-nine years of marriage near State College, Pennsylvania. This background of discipline, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to duty informs every page of her account.
"AN ENCOUNTER WITH TRUTH" reveals the multifaceted dimensions of transplantation through a lens of honest vulnerability. Readers will discover how one family confronted medical uncertainty, navigated hospital corridors, and ultimately found strength in their bonds. The book serves as both a resource and a source of encouragement for those standing at similar crossroads, offering practical insights alongside deeply human moments of fear, hope, and gratitude.
"I pray this book will gift families considering organ transplants with understanding of what lies ahead, along with assurance that they need not face their journey alone," said author Nancy Hawn.
Published by Covenant Books, Nancy Hawn's candid work provides solace and practical wisdom to those confronting transplantation decisions. Readers will find both comfort and clarity within these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "AN ENCOUNTER WITH TRUTH" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories