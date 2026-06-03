Recent Release, "Grateful for Life," from Covenant Books Author Diane Delores Wenger, Offers Readers a Mental Escape Through Enchanting Stories and Reflective Poetry
Scottsdale, AZ, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Diane Delores Wenger has completed a new book, "Grateful for Life," a collection that transports readers away from their everyday worries through carefully crafted narratives and lyrical verse. Her distinctive voice combines unexpected concepts in ways that feel uniquely personal, as demonstrated in poems like "Kleenex Are like Cows," which exemplifies her imaginative approach to language and form.
Drawing from a life rich with family, faith, and creative passion, Wenger brings authentic experience to every page. Living on the dirt roads north of Scottsdale, Arizona, with her beloved Arabian mare Selena, she balances her literary pursuits with an active connection to nature and her church community. Her journey as a writer began at twelve years old and has evolved into a spiritual calling, infusing her work with warmth and depth that resonates throughout her compositions.
"Grateful for Life" by Diane Delores Wenger explores themes of gratitude, wonder, and the sacred moments woven through everyday life. Readers will discover stories that feel intimately familiar, with rhythms designed to be savored aloud—consonants that punctuate the air like music, meters that shift effortlessly, and phrases that beg to be spoken. Through her captivating prose and verse, Wenger invites audiences into a world where meaning and joy intertwine, where laughter and tears both find their place, and where faith quietly illuminates every reflection.
"My greatest hope," said author Diane Delores Wenger, "is that readers find in these pages what I feel every single day—that breathing itself is a blessing, and gratitude transforms how we experience our lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Diane Delores Wenger's uplifting work offers solace and delight to readers seeking refuge in authentic storytelling. Her collection reminds us that life's greatest gifts often arrive wrapped in simple moments of recognition and spiritual awareness.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-nourishing work can purchase "Grateful for Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from a life rich with family, faith, and creative passion, Wenger brings authentic experience to every page. Living on the dirt roads north of Scottsdale, Arizona, with her beloved Arabian mare Selena, she balances her literary pursuits with an active connection to nature and her church community. Her journey as a writer began at twelve years old and has evolved into a spiritual calling, infusing her work with warmth and depth that resonates throughout her compositions.
"Grateful for Life" by Diane Delores Wenger explores themes of gratitude, wonder, and the sacred moments woven through everyday life. Readers will discover stories that feel intimately familiar, with rhythms designed to be savored aloud—consonants that punctuate the air like music, meters that shift effortlessly, and phrases that beg to be spoken. Through her captivating prose and verse, Wenger invites audiences into a world where meaning and joy intertwine, where laughter and tears both find their place, and where faith quietly illuminates every reflection.
"My greatest hope," said author Diane Delores Wenger, "is that readers find in these pages what I feel every single day—that breathing itself is a blessing, and gratitude transforms how we experience our lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Diane Delores Wenger's uplifting work offers solace and delight to readers seeking refuge in authentic storytelling. Her collection reminds us that life's greatest gifts often arrive wrapped in simple moments of recognition and spiritual awareness.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-nourishing work can purchase "Grateful for Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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