Recent Release, "A Snow Walk with Bibs," from Covenant Books Author Deborah L. Shelkey, Invites Young Readers Into a Tender Winter Adventure with a Beloved Toy Companion
King George, VA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Deborah L. Shelkey has completed a new book, titled, "A Snow Walk with Bibs," a charming children's story that follows Corey and his cherished toy bunny, Bibs, whose name comes from the distinctive bib overalls he wears. From bedtime to mealtimes and beyond, Bibs is Corey's faithful companion through every moment. Now readers are invited to join this devoted pair as they embark on a delightful trek through the snow one crisp winter morning, discovering the magic that unfolds when imagination meets the great outdoors.
Deborah Shelkey is a lifelong storyteller from a small town in Virginia who works as a scientist at her local naval base. Her deep passion for crafting, teaching, and creative expression has shaped her approach to sharing tales that resonate with young hearts. With her own children now grown, she found the perfect way to merge her talents by writing and illustrating this debut children's book, channeling inspiration from the hand-crocheted bunny her eldest son, Corey, treasured throughout his childhood.
"A Snow Walk with Bibs" captures the heartwarming bond between a child and his most treasured possession, exploring themes of companionship, wonder, and the simple joys found in winter's embrace. Through engaging illustrations and an uplifting narrative, readers will discover how the smallest adventures can create the most enduring memories, while also gaining insight into the author's desire to preserve this beloved story and cherished plaything for future generations of her family.
"I wanted to create something timeless that celebrates the special relationship children have with their favorite toys," said Shelkey. "By sharing Corey's winter adventure with Bibs, I hope to inspire young readers to cherish their own beloved companions and embrace the magic in everyday moments."
Published by Covenant Books, Deborah L. Shelkey's sweet work nurtures imagination and connection in young readers. This touching tribute to childhood treasures reminds us all of the profound comfort found in friendship, whether with people or the toys we hold dear.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "A Snow Walk with Bibs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Deborah Shelkey is a lifelong storyteller from a small town in Virginia who works as a scientist at her local naval base. Her deep passion for crafting, teaching, and creative expression has shaped her approach to sharing tales that resonate with young hearts. With her own children now grown, she found the perfect way to merge her talents by writing and illustrating this debut children's book, channeling inspiration from the hand-crocheted bunny her eldest son, Corey, treasured throughout his childhood.
"A Snow Walk with Bibs" captures the heartwarming bond between a child and his most treasured possession, exploring themes of companionship, wonder, and the simple joys found in winter's embrace. Through engaging illustrations and an uplifting narrative, readers will discover how the smallest adventures can create the most enduring memories, while also gaining insight into the author's desire to preserve this beloved story and cherished plaything for future generations of her family.
"I wanted to create something timeless that celebrates the special relationship children have with their favorite toys," said Shelkey. "By sharing Corey's winter adventure with Bibs, I hope to inspire young readers to cherish their own beloved companions and embrace the magic in everyday moments."
Published by Covenant Books, Deborah L. Shelkey's sweet work nurtures imagination and connection in young readers. This touching tribute to childhood treasures reminds us all of the profound comfort found in friendship, whether with people or the toys we hold dear.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "A Snow Walk with Bibs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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