Recent Release, "The Revelation of Jesus Christ," from Covenant Books Author Charles Tarrats, Explores Humanity's Desperate Need for Salvation Through Jesus Christ
Canoga Park, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles Tarrats Bible Teacher and Conference Speaker has completed a new book, "The Revelation of Jesus Christ: The Fear of the Lord Is the Beginning of Wisdom”, which examines the foundational cause of mankind's fall and the critical consequences of refusing to repent from self-authority. Drawing from Scripture, particularly the account in Genesis where God warns Adam against eating from the tree of knowledge, Tarrats illuminates why each person requires the precious gift of salvation provided solely through Jesus Christ. Without this redemptive gift, he explains, individuals face eternal separation from God—cast into the lake of fire, which is the second death. The book presents biblical prophecy regarding the fate of those who remain unrepentant enemies of God, grounding its message in passages like Zachariah 14:12 that describe the catastrophic consequences awaiting those who have fought against Jerusalem.
With a background as a Marine and a graduate of the Master's Seminary, Charles Tarrats brings both disciplined perspective and theological training to his exploration of Scripture. As a prolific Bible commentator and seasoned conference speaker, he has conducted prophecy conferences throughout the United States and Mexico, engaging audiences with his passionate examination of biblical truth. His tenure as senior pastor of Shepherd of God Church in Northern California for over a decade further shaped his commitment to communicating God's Word with clarity and conviction. Many attendees at his prophecy conferences expressed enthusiasm for accessing his teachings in written form, and this publication fulfills that long-standing request.
In "The Revelation of Jesus Christ," readers will encounter an unflinching examination of divine judgment balanced with the hope of redemption through Christ's sacrifice. Tarrats explores the stakes inherent in humanity's relationship with God—the necessity of true repentance and submission to God's authority rather than self-governance. This spiritually significant work challenges readers to understand the gravity of their eternal destiny and the singular path to salvation. Discover why the fear of the Lord truly is the beginning of wisdom and what that fear should compel believers to do in response to God's truth.
"My prayer is that this book will awaken readers to the reality of God's judgment and the absolute necessity of turning to Jesus Christ for salvation," said author Charles Tarrats Bible Teacher and Conference Speaker. "Throughout my years in ministry, I have seen how understanding biblical prophecy and God's righteous standards transforms lives and deepens faith."
Published by Covenant Books, Charles Tarrats Bible Teacher and Conference Speaker's thought-provoking work equips readers with biblical understanding of humanity's greatest need and God's gracious provision. This book offers both warning and hope to those seeking truth about their eternal destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "The Revelation of Jesus Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a background as a Marine and a graduate of the Master's Seminary, Charles Tarrats brings both disciplined perspective and theological training to his exploration of Scripture. As a prolific Bible commentator and seasoned conference speaker, he has conducted prophecy conferences throughout the United States and Mexico, engaging audiences with his passionate examination of biblical truth. His tenure as senior pastor of Shepherd of God Church in Northern California for over a decade further shaped his commitment to communicating God's Word with clarity and conviction. Many attendees at his prophecy conferences expressed enthusiasm for accessing his teachings in written form, and this publication fulfills that long-standing request.
In "The Revelation of Jesus Christ," readers will encounter an unflinching examination of divine judgment balanced with the hope of redemption through Christ's sacrifice. Tarrats explores the stakes inherent in humanity's relationship with God—the necessity of true repentance and submission to God's authority rather than self-governance. This spiritually significant work challenges readers to understand the gravity of their eternal destiny and the singular path to salvation. Discover why the fear of the Lord truly is the beginning of wisdom and what that fear should compel believers to do in response to God's truth.
"My prayer is that this book will awaken readers to the reality of God's judgment and the absolute necessity of turning to Jesus Christ for salvation," said author Charles Tarrats Bible Teacher and Conference Speaker. "Throughout my years in ministry, I have seen how understanding biblical prophecy and God's righteous standards transforms lives and deepens faith."
Published by Covenant Books, Charles Tarrats Bible Teacher and Conference Speaker's thought-provoking work equips readers with biblical understanding of humanity's greatest need and God's gracious provision. This book offers both warning and hope to those seeking truth about their eternal destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "The Revelation of Jesus Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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