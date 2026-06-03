Recent Release, "Autism in Christ's Church," from Covenant Books Authors Liberty E. Kepford and Robert L. C. Johnson, Offers Insight Into Faith and Neurodivergence
Tallahassee, FL, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Liberty E. Kepford and Robert L. C. Johnson have completed a new book called, "Autism in Christ's Church," which explores the intricate intersection of autism spectrum experiences and spiritual faith through authentic narratives. The work draws together thirty compelling accounts from individuals with autism and their families as they journey through membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These stories reveal the real challenges families face—from sensory overwhelm during services to feelings of exclusion from ward communities—while also celebrating the resilience and belonging that faith communities can provide when they understand and embrace neurodiversity.
Robert L. C. Johnson brings decades of professional expertise to this collaboration, having worked as a behavior analyst since 2007 and recently retired as a special education teacher. He currently operates Nevada Behavior and Autism in rural northeastern Nevada, where he has raised six children and served the Church in various leadership roles. Liberty E. Kepford, an elementary educator in Provo, Utah, pursues advanced studies in teacher education at Brigham Young University while channeling her deep passion for children's development and spiritual growth into this meaningful project. Together, their combined backgrounds in education, behavior analysis, and classroom experience create an authoritative yet compassionate perspective.
"Autism in Christ's Church" addresses the distinctive challenges and triumphs that emerge when families seeking spiritual connection encounter both institutional and personal barriers. Readers will discover candid accounts ranging from heartbreaking moments of judgment to uplifting examples of ward communities rallying around young members. Beyond mere storytelling, the book functions as a practical resource—each narrative includes thoughtful guidance from the authors highlighting key lessons and offering concrete strategies for addressing obstacles. A comprehensive index cross-references themes throughout, allowing readers to find relevant perspectives on specific situations. The stakes are profound: helping families determine whether their church experience honors their child's unique needs while deepening their relationship with Jesus Christ and their faith community.
Said authors Liberty E. Kepford and Robert L. C. Johnson: "We wrote this book to help families and church communities understand that autism and faith are not opposing forces. Through these stories, we hope readers will discover that with compassion, awareness, and practical support, individuals with autism can find their rightful place in Christ's church while strengthening the faith of everyone around them."
Published by Covenant Books, Liberty E. Kepford and Robert L. C. Johnson's enlightening work equips readers with both inspiration and actionable solutions for creating more inclusive faith environments. This book transforms understanding and empowers families, educators, and church leaders to build communities where every person—regardless of neurodivergence—can experience belonging and spiritual growth.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Autism in Christ's Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Robert L. C. Johnson brings decades of professional expertise to this collaboration, having worked as a behavior analyst since 2007 and recently retired as a special education teacher. He currently operates Nevada Behavior and Autism in rural northeastern Nevada, where he has raised six children and served the Church in various leadership roles. Liberty E. Kepford, an elementary educator in Provo, Utah, pursues advanced studies in teacher education at Brigham Young University while channeling her deep passion for children's development and spiritual growth into this meaningful project. Together, their combined backgrounds in education, behavior analysis, and classroom experience create an authoritative yet compassionate perspective.
"Autism in Christ's Church" addresses the distinctive challenges and triumphs that emerge when families seeking spiritual connection encounter both institutional and personal barriers. Readers will discover candid accounts ranging from heartbreaking moments of judgment to uplifting examples of ward communities rallying around young members. Beyond mere storytelling, the book functions as a practical resource—each narrative includes thoughtful guidance from the authors highlighting key lessons and offering concrete strategies for addressing obstacles. A comprehensive index cross-references themes throughout, allowing readers to find relevant perspectives on specific situations. The stakes are profound: helping families determine whether their church experience honors their child's unique needs while deepening their relationship with Jesus Christ and their faith community.
Said authors Liberty E. Kepford and Robert L. C. Johnson: "We wrote this book to help families and church communities understand that autism and faith are not opposing forces. Through these stories, we hope readers will discover that with compassion, awareness, and practical support, individuals with autism can find their rightful place in Christ's church while strengthening the faith of everyone around them."
Published by Covenant Books, Liberty E. Kepford and Robert L. C. Johnson's enlightening work equips readers with both inspiration and actionable solutions for creating more inclusive faith environments. This book transforms understanding and empowers families, educators, and church leaders to build communities where every person—regardless of neurodivergence—can experience belonging and spiritual growth.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Autism in Christ's Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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