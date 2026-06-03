Recent Release, "The Device," from Covenant Books Author L.A. Cole, Crafts a Story of a Gripping Struggle for Power, Survival, Stolen Memories, Deception & Self-Discovery
Lynden, WA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- L.A. Cole presents the first book of “The Device” series, “The Device: Stolen Memory,” thrusting readers into mysterious, harrowing encounters at Yellowstone National Park. What begins as an ordinary getaway quickly spirals into an unexpected fight for survival. Kate Brentwood and three intrepid newfound companions become ensnared in a web of lies and intrigue. At the heart of their struggle lies a deceptive ploy involving a stolen memory, an unleashed power, and echoes of an existence not yet realized, all manipulated to serve a sinister purpose.
Cole's background in illustration and creative writing, honed through years of teaching and her own journey of triumph over adversity, infuses "The Device: Stolen Memory" with remarkable depth and authenticity. Having nurtured her imagination as a lifeline through challenging circumstances and later cultivated her artistic talents through education and life experience, she brings an emotional resonance to her storytelling. Her relentless creative drive, developed across decades, manifests in prose that captures the urgency and complexity of her characters' impossible, ever-changing predicaments.
In "The Device" by L.A. Cole, readers will uncover profound questions about identity, power, and the nature of truth itself. The stakes escalate as Kate Brentwood and her allies confront an adversary that appears unbeatable, forcing them to dig deeper than ever before to locate the strength and ingenuity required for survival. This compelling narrative examines what happens when reality becomes malleable and explores the lengths people will go to protect themselves at the expense of someone else.
"The forces of imagination that have driven my creative journey since childhood demanded to be expressed through this series," said author L.A. Cole. "I wanted to craft a narrative that would grip readers emotionally while exploring themes of loss, discovery, and redemption."
Published by Covenant Books, L.A. Cole's enthralling work offers young adult readers an action-packed adventure that transcends typical genre expectations. This novel resonates with audiences seeking stories that combine high-stakes suspense with meaningful explorations of human resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Device" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Cole's background in illustration and creative writing, honed through years of teaching and her own journey of triumph over adversity, infuses "The Device: Stolen Memory" with remarkable depth and authenticity. Having nurtured her imagination as a lifeline through challenging circumstances and later cultivated her artistic talents through education and life experience, she brings an emotional resonance to her storytelling. Her relentless creative drive, developed across decades, manifests in prose that captures the urgency and complexity of her characters' impossible, ever-changing predicaments.
In "The Device" by L.A. Cole, readers will uncover profound questions about identity, power, and the nature of truth itself. The stakes escalate as Kate Brentwood and her allies confront an adversary that appears unbeatable, forcing them to dig deeper than ever before to locate the strength and ingenuity required for survival. This compelling narrative examines what happens when reality becomes malleable and explores the lengths people will go to protect themselves at the expense of someone else.
"The forces of imagination that have driven my creative journey since childhood demanded to be expressed through this series," said author L.A. Cole. "I wanted to craft a narrative that would grip readers emotionally while exploring themes of loss, discovery, and redemption."
Published by Covenant Books, L.A. Cole's enthralling work offers young adult readers an action-packed adventure that transcends typical genre expectations. This novel resonates with audiences seeking stories that combine high-stakes suspense with meaningful explorations of human resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Device" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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