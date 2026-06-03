Recent Release, "One Life at a Time," from Covenant Books Author G.W. Law, Offers a Poignant Glimpse Into Surviving Poverty During an Unforgettable American Childhood
Beaver, OK, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- G.W. Law has completed a new memoir, titled, "One Life at a Time: A Memoir, My Book of Memories," chronicling her formative years in a small, one-signal-light town in southern Oklahoma during the 1960s. Through raw, unfiltered storytelling, she traces her transformation from an innocent child into a young woman navigating circumstances far too complex for her tender age. Her account captures the daily struggles of poverty, the intrusive judgments of those around her, and the persistent dangers lurking in unexpected places—all experienced while simply trying to understand what it meant to belong.
The author has spent over five decades wrestling with these memories before finally committing them to paper, allowing the voices of her past to speak with the clarity and immediacy they deserve. Her barefooted years in that remote Oklahoma community shaped her perspective in ways both visible and invisible, and she brings an authenticity to her narrative that only lived experience can provide. This is a woman writing from the depths of her own survival, determined to honor the girl she once was.
"One Life at a Time" explores themes of resilience, dignity, and the quiet strength required to endure when circumstances conspire against you. Readers will discover how a child manages the treacherous terrain of welfare bureaucracy, navigate the minefield of community scrutiny, and confront predatory behavior without losing her essential self. This is not a story of victimhood but of witnessing—a testament to the human spirit's capacity to remember, process, and ultimately transcend hardship.
"These memories have lived within me as vividly today as they did when I was experiencing them," said author G.W. Law. "I finally felt called to share this journey, not just as my story, but as a reflection of countless voices that deserve to be heard."
Published by Covenant Books, G.W. Law's intimate work offers readers an unflinching portrait of childhood adversity in mid-century America. Her narrative invites compassion while challenging comfortable assumptions about poverty, resilience, and the price of survival.
Readers who wish to experience this candid work can purchase "One Life at a Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author has spent over five decades wrestling with these memories before finally committing them to paper, allowing the voices of her past to speak with the clarity and immediacy they deserve. Her barefooted years in that remote Oklahoma community shaped her perspective in ways both visible and invisible, and she brings an authenticity to her narrative that only lived experience can provide. This is a woman writing from the depths of her own survival, determined to honor the girl she once was.
"One Life at a Time" explores themes of resilience, dignity, and the quiet strength required to endure when circumstances conspire against you. Readers will discover how a child manages the treacherous terrain of welfare bureaucracy, navigate the minefield of community scrutiny, and confront predatory behavior without losing her essential self. This is not a story of victimhood but of witnessing—a testament to the human spirit's capacity to remember, process, and ultimately transcend hardship.
"These memories have lived within me as vividly today as they did when I was experiencing them," said author G.W. Law. "I finally felt called to share this journey, not just as my story, but as a reflection of countless voices that deserve to be heard."
Published by Covenant Books, G.W. Law's intimate work offers readers an unflinching portrait of childhood adversity in mid-century America. Her narrative invites compassion while challenging comfortable assumptions about poverty, resilience, and the price of survival.
Readers who wish to experience this candid work can purchase "One Life at a Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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