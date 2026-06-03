Recent Release, "The Lebensborn Process," from Covenant Books Author B. G. Wardrobe, Explores a Chilling Conspiracy Rooted in a Sinister Legacy of Genetic Manipulation
Green Valley, AZ, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- B. G. Wardrobe has completed a new book, "The Lebensborn Process," a gripping narrative centered on Samuel Amedaeus Mueller, a strikingly handsome young man whose family fled to a remote corner of south-central Pennsylvania to hide from the scrutiny of a powerful figure known only as the commandant. This mysterious corporate titan harbors an obsession inherited from his father—a twisted vision of eugenics aimed at creating the ultimate human specimen. When Sam's heroic intervention at a dry cleaner thrusts him into the public eye, he becomes an unwitting subject of the commandant's sinister agenda, drawn into a web of conspiracy that extends far beyond anything he could have imagined.
Wardrobe, who spent thirty-five years as a respiratory care practitioner before turning to his true passion, developed an affinity for storytelling through the spontaneous bedtime tales he crafted for his two daughters. His love of reading—nurtured from childhood by Swiss Family Robinson and a household that celebrated literature—shaped his ability to craft a compelling narrative. After retirement, while serving a church mission in Texas with his wife, inspiration struck for Sam's character, and what began as a personal project evolved into a sophisticated thriller that captures both intimate human stakes and large-scale peril.
"The Lebensborn Process" weaves together themes of identity, bodily autonomy, and the terrifying potential of unchecked power as the commandant's enhancements—making enhanced individuals forty percent stronger, faster, and smarter—promise survival advantages but conceal darker truths. Readers will discover that Sam's connection to supermodel Astrid Tanzen becomes central to the commandant's blueprint, and their offspring represents something far more consequential than a simple union. As the protagonists face daunting challenges in a world they must colonize, they confront questions about whether genetic perfection can shield them from genuine peril, and whether the price of enhancement was worth paying.
Said author B. G. Wardrobe, "This story began with a character who simply wouldn't leave my mind, and through years of careful work, I discovered how deeply human questions about identity and survival could intertwine with a speculative premise rooted in historical horrors."
Published by Covenant Books, B. G. Wardrobe's suspenseful work confronts readers with intricate questions about science, morality, and the lengths people will go to achieve their vision of perfection. The narrative lingers long after the final page, prompting reflection on legacy and consequence.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Lebensborn Process" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Wardrobe, who spent thirty-five years as a respiratory care practitioner before turning to his true passion, developed an affinity for storytelling through the spontaneous bedtime tales he crafted for his two daughters. His love of reading—nurtured from childhood by Swiss Family Robinson and a household that celebrated literature—shaped his ability to craft a compelling narrative. After retirement, while serving a church mission in Texas with his wife, inspiration struck for Sam's character, and what began as a personal project evolved into a sophisticated thriller that captures both intimate human stakes and large-scale peril.
"The Lebensborn Process" weaves together themes of identity, bodily autonomy, and the terrifying potential of unchecked power as the commandant's enhancements—making enhanced individuals forty percent stronger, faster, and smarter—promise survival advantages but conceal darker truths. Readers will discover that Sam's connection to supermodel Astrid Tanzen becomes central to the commandant's blueprint, and their offspring represents something far more consequential than a simple union. As the protagonists face daunting challenges in a world they must colonize, they confront questions about whether genetic perfection can shield them from genuine peril, and whether the price of enhancement was worth paying.
Said author B. G. Wardrobe, "This story began with a character who simply wouldn't leave my mind, and through years of careful work, I discovered how deeply human questions about identity and survival could intertwine with a speculative premise rooted in historical horrors."
Published by Covenant Books, B. G. Wardrobe's suspenseful work confronts readers with intricate questions about science, morality, and the lengths people will go to achieve their vision of perfection. The narrative lingers long after the final page, prompting reflection on legacy and consequence.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Lebensborn Process" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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