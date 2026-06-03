Recent Release, "The Adventures of Glady-Lu and Peg," from Covenant Books Author Mary R. Outhuse, Celebrates Two Sisters Discovering Wonder on a Maine Farm
Palmer, MA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary R. Outhuse has completed a new picture book, "The Adventures of Glady-Lu and Peg: Meeting a Moose," which captures the special relationship between Glady-Lu and her older sister, Peg as they explore life on their rural Maine farm. Through their eyes, readers encounter wildlife, farmyard adventures, and the kind of wholesome mischief that defines childhood in the countryside. The narrative weaves together the excitement of rural living with genuine moments of discovery that will resonate with young audiences and their families.
The author draws from a deeply personal wellspring of inspiration. A retired banker from Palmer, Massachusetts, Outhuse has long cherished the stories her mother shared about growing up on a farm in Windsor, Maine—particularly the cherished connection her mother shared with her own sister. Recognizing the irreplaceable value of passing down these verbal histories to new generations, Outhuse brings these recollections to life on the page. Her dedication to this project honors her loving and resilient mother, Gladys Lucille, and her aunt, Margaret Ellen, whose enduring sisterhood left an indelible mark on her heart.
"The Adventures of Glady-Lu and Peg" imparts timeless lessons about wildlife, farm life, and family-centered values through lighthearted storytelling. Readers will discover how two sisters navigate the challenges and rewards of country living while learning respect for nature and each other. The book serves as a gentle reminder that these cherished narratives—rooted in actual events—offer wisdom and connection that modern families urgently need. Young readers will eagerly anticipate the next installment of adventures on the farm.
"I have always wanted to share the stories my mother told me about her special relationship with her sister and their experiences growing up on a rural farm," said Outhuse. "These tales are based on real-life moments, and I believe preserving them through children's literature ensures they will never be forgotten by generations to come."
Published by Covenant Books, Mary R. Outhuse's heartwarming work nurtures children's love of reading while honoring the strength of family bonds. This enchanting tale will become a cherished addition to any young reader's library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Adventures of Glady-Lu and Peg" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author draws from a deeply personal wellspring of inspiration. A retired banker from Palmer, Massachusetts, Outhuse has long cherished the stories her mother shared about growing up on a farm in Windsor, Maine—particularly the cherished connection her mother shared with her own sister. Recognizing the irreplaceable value of passing down these verbal histories to new generations, Outhuse brings these recollections to life on the page. Her dedication to this project honors her loving and resilient mother, Gladys Lucille, and her aunt, Margaret Ellen, whose enduring sisterhood left an indelible mark on her heart.
"The Adventures of Glady-Lu and Peg" imparts timeless lessons about wildlife, farm life, and family-centered values through lighthearted storytelling. Readers will discover how two sisters navigate the challenges and rewards of country living while learning respect for nature and each other. The book serves as a gentle reminder that these cherished narratives—rooted in actual events—offer wisdom and connection that modern families urgently need. Young readers will eagerly anticipate the next installment of adventures on the farm.
"I have always wanted to share the stories my mother told me about her special relationship with her sister and their experiences growing up on a rural farm," said Outhuse. "These tales are based on real-life moments, and I believe preserving them through children's literature ensures they will never be forgotten by generations to come."
Published by Covenant Books, Mary R. Outhuse's heartwarming work nurtures children's love of reading while honoring the strength of family bonds. This enchanting tale will become a cherished addition to any young reader's library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Adventures of Glady-Lu and Peg" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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