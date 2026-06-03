Recent Release, "The Littlest Tree," from Covenant Books Author Sandra Primrose, Teaches Young Readers About Compassion, Sacrificial Love, and Divine Grace
Georgetown, TX, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Primrose has completed a new book, "The Littlest Tree," designed to help children grasp profound truths about caring for others and how our choices reflect the contents of our hearts. Through its gentle storytelling, the book draws parallels to Christ's ultimate act of love, making theological concepts accessible and meaningful for young minds still developing their understanding of faith and morality.
With decades of experience as a kindergarten educator, Primrose brings authentic insight into how children learn and grow spiritually. Her journey as a devoted Christian, devoted mother, and grandmother has deepened her conviction that character development flourishes when children are nurtured toward both compassion for their peers and reverence for the Lord. This personal foundation infuses her work with genuine warmth and pedagogical wisdom.
In "The Littlest Tree," readers discover how the Lord demonstrates love through sacrifice and how recognizing what truly matters—both in our relationships and our faith—transforms our hearts. The narrative invites children to reflect on their own capacity for kindness while exploring how God's love encompasses all of us, even the smallest among us.
"My deepest hope is that this story plants seeds of tenderness in children's hearts toward both each other and toward Jesus," said Primrose. "When young readers understand how much they are valued and loved, they naturally extend that same grace to those around them."
Published by Covenant Books, Sandra Primrose's uplifting work offers parents and educators a meaningful tool for spiritual formation. This story opens important conversations about love, sacrifice, and the kingdom values that shape faithful, compassionate people.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "The Littlest Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With decades of experience as a kindergarten educator, Primrose brings authentic insight into how children learn and grow spiritually. Her journey as a devoted Christian, devoted mother, and grandmother has deepened her conviction that character development flourishes when children are nurtured toward both compassion for their peers and reverence for the Lord. This personal foundation infuses her work with genuine warmth and pedagogical wisdom.
In "The Littlest Tree," readers discover how the Lord demonstrates love through sacrifice and how recognizing what truly matters—both in our relationships and our faith—transforms our hearts. The narrative invites children to reflect on their own capacity for kindness while exploring how God's love encompasses all of us, even the smallest among us.
"My deepest hope is that this story plants seeds of tenderness in children's hearts toward both each other and toward Jesus," said Primrose. "When young readers understand how much they are valued and loved, they naturally extend that same grace to those around them."
Published by Covenant Books, Sandra Primrose's uplifting work offers parents and educators a meaningful tool for spiritual formation. This story opens important conversations about love, sacrifice, and the kingdom values that shape faithful, compassionate people.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "The Littlest Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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