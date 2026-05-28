New Jersey Roofing Company Allied Roofing Solutions Offers Customer-Friendly Financing Offer

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Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award.
Elmwood Park, NJ, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Allied Roofing Solutions, a residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has earned the 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award.
Through its Platinum Excellence Award, Owens Corning recognizes contractors within their roofing network that demonstrate strong performance in product knowledge, installation standards, customer service, and overall professionalism. Allied Roofing Solutions won this same achievement from the roofing manufacturer in 2025, solidifying once again their place among the top roofers serving their local communities and supporting homeowner choices during roof repair and full roof replacement projects.
This consecutive year of recognition for 2026 reflects how the full roof replacement company remains focused on delivering complete roofing systems, careful installation practices, and custom-focused services for long-term home protection.
The Platinum Excellence Award also reflects Allied Roofing Solutions’ place in the Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor network, which includes only about 1% of roofing companies nationwide. Contractors in this group must meet Owens Corning requirements for licensing, insurance, installation practices, and customer service. For homeowners, that can make a real difference during a full roof replacement because qualifying projects may be eligible for enhanced Owens Corning warranty coverage that is not available through every roofer.
Roof replacement is a major investment for any homeowner, especially in the Northeast, where roofing systems are exposed to heavy rain, wind, snow, ice, summer heat, and seasonal temperature swings. The 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award gives local homeowners another reason to look closely at Allied Roofing Solutions when comparing roofing companies. The recognition points to consistent work with Owens Corning roofing products, including one of their most popular materials for shingles roof replacements, the TruDefinition® Duration® architectural roof shingles.
For families living in the company’s service areas, the award offers added confidence that Allied Roofing Solutions has been recognized within the roofing industry for the way it handles residential roof replacement projects. This includes the type of project oversight homeowners want when replacing a roof that has to protect their home for decades.
Erand Molla, President and CEO of Allied Roofing Solutions, said, “Homeowners usually see the finished roof, but the real value is in the details underneath it. Being recognized with this Platinum Excellence Award gives us a moment to reflect on the consistent work our team has delivered across full roof replacement projects for nearly two decades, and on the trust our customers place in us to help protect their homes.”
Allied Roofing Solutions provides roof inspections, roof repairs, storm-related roofing, and roof leak repair services, as well as full residential roof replacements and home siding installation. The company works with homeowners to explain what roofing materials will work best for their homes, warranty eligibility, and the steps involved in replacing an aging or damaged roof.
About Allied Roofing Solutions
Allied Roofing Solutions is a licensed and insured residential roofing company established in 2007. The company serves homeowners throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut with roof repair, full roof replacement, roof inspections, and exterior home services. Full roof replacements are installed using shingles roofing systems as well as specialty low-slope flat roofing, metal roofing, and premium roofing with slate, tile, and cedar shake options. The company offers free estimates and enhanced warranty coverage through trusted manufacturer brands like Owens Corning, GAF, and CertainTeed.
Through its Platinum Excellence Award, Owens Corning recognizes contractors within their roofing network that demonstrate strong performance in product knowledge, installation standards, customer service, and overall professionalism. Allied Roofing Solutions won this same achievement from the roofing manufacturer in 2025, solidifying once again their place among the top roofers serving their local communities and supporting homeowner choices during roof repair and full roof replacement projects.
This consecutive year of recognition for 2026 reflects how the full roof replacement company remains focused on delivering complete roofing systems, careful installation practices, and custom-focused services for long-term home protection.
The Platinum Excellence Award also reflects Allied Roofing Solutions’ place in the Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor network, which includes only about 1% of roofing companies nationwide. Contractors in this group must meet Owens Corning requirements for licensing, insurance, installation practices, and customer service. For homeowners, that can make a real difference during a full roof replacement because qualifying projects may be eligible for enhanced Owens Corning warranty coverage that is not available through every roofer.
Roof replacement is a major investment for any homeowner, especially in the Northeast, where roofing systems are exposed to heavy rain, wind, snow, ice, summer heat, and seasonal temperature swings. The 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award gives local homeowners another reason to look closely at Allied Roofing Solutions when comparing roofing companies. The recognition points to consistent work with Owens Corning roofing products, including one of their most popular materials for shingles roof replacements, the TruDefinition® Duration® architectural roof shingles.
For families living in the company’s service areas, the award offers added confidence that Allied Roofing Solutions has been recognized within the roofing industry for the way it handles residential roof replacement projects. This includes the type of project oversight homeowners want when replacing a roof that has to protect their home for decades.
Erand Molla, President and CEO of Allied Roofing Solutions, said, “Homeowners usually see the finished roof, but the real value is in the details underneath it. Being recognized with this Platinum Excellence Award gives us a moment to reflect on the consistent work our team has delivered across full roof replacement projects for nearly two decades, and on the trust our customers place in us to help protect their homes.”
Allied Roofing Solutions provides roof inspections, roof repairs, storm-related roofing, and roof leak repair services, as well as full residential roof replacements and home siding installation. The company works with homeowners to explain what roofing materials will work best for their homes, warranty eligibility, and the steps involved in replacing an aging or damaged roof.
About Allied Roofing Solutions
Allied Roofing Solutions is a licensed and insured residential roofing company established in 2007. The company serves homeowners throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut with roof repair, full roof replacement, roof inspections, and exterior home services. Full roof replacements are installed using shingles roofing systems as well as specialty low-slope flat roofing, metal roofing, and premium roofing with slate, tile, and cedar shake options. The company offers free estimates and enhanced warranty coverage through trusted manufacturer brands like Owens Corning, GAF, and CertainTeed.
Contact
Allied Roofing SolutionsContact
Erand Molla
2017730633
alliedroofingsolutions.com
Erand Molla
2017730633
alliedroofingsolutions.com
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