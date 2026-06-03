Recent Release, "A Book of Granted Graces/Secrets," from Covenant Books Author Carolyn Martinez, Reveals How Divine Mercy Transforms Suffering Into Sacred Witness
Kyle, TX, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Martinez has completed a new book, "A Book of Granted Graces/Secrets: Unique to Her Call," a collection of divinely inspired poems born from her encounter with the most Merciful Jesus during a moment of profound darkness. When seizures and an epilepsy diagnosis threatened to define her person, Martinez discovered that what she perceived as uncontrollable adversity became the very soil from which her calling would grow. Through humble obedience and profound faith, she answered an invitation of divine proportion to share her story—not as a testimony of struggle alone, but as a proclamation of redemption through His unfathomable mercy.
A devoted wife of thirty years, mother, and minister for over two decades, Carolyn Martinez brings authentic spiritual depth to her work. Living in rural Texas with her family and drawing strength from her father and sisters nearby, she has spent her life in service to others. Her personal encounter with Jesus Christ during her second seizure in 2023 catalyzed a profound transformation that ignited her heart with purpose. Inspired by the legacy of St. Faustina and the Divine Mercy tradition, Martinez was gifted with a pencil—a symbol of grace—to articulate truths that had remained locked within her soul.
"A Book of Granted Graces/Secrets" invites readers into a sanctuary of poetic wisdom where acceptance blooms from acceptance and hope flourishes through honest vulnerability. Each poem flows as a divine merciful whisper, carefully crafted to touch hearts in need and open souls to receive personalized messages of forgiveness, joy, and transformation. Readers will discover how surrendering to God's guidance becomes the pathway to an everlasting encounter with Jesus, and how one woman's willingness to wield her pencil creates a bridge between earthly suffering and eternal love. These verses—the petals of roses—become instruments of healing for anyone seeking solace, spiritual awakening, and the reassurance that they are never walking alone.
"When God gifts you a pencil, don’t be afraid to use it," said author Carolyn Martinez. "My seizures, my darkness, led me to the most beautiful light. These poems are not mine alone—they are graces meant for the world, divine assistance wrapped in words, offering mercy to every heart that reads them with openness and sincerity."
Published by Covenant Books, Carolyn Martinez's spiritually rich work offers readers an intimate pathway to divine encounter and personal redemption. Through lyrical beauty and candid faith, this collection demonstrates the transformative power of surrendering our pain to God's infinite mercy.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "A Book of Granted Graces/Secrets" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A devoted wife of thirty years, mother, and minister for over two decades, Carolyn Martinez brings authentic spiritual depth to her work. Living in rural Texas with her family and drawing strength from her father and sisters nearby, she has spent her life in service to others. Her personal encounter with Jesus Christ during her second seizure in 2023 catalyzed a profound transformation that ignited her heart with purpose. Inspired by the legacy of St. Faustina and the Divine Mercy tradition, Martinez was gifted with a pencil—a symbol of grace—to articulate truths that had remained locked within her soul.
"A Book of Granted Graces/Secrets" invites readers into a sanctuary of poetic wisdom where acceptance blooms from acceptance and hope flourishes through honest vulnerability. Each poem flows as a divine merciful whisper, carefully crafted to touch hearts in need and open souls to receive personalized messages of forgiveness, joy, and transformation. Readers will discover how surrendering to God's guidance becomes the pathway to an everlasting encounter with Jesus, and how one woman's willingness to wield her pencil creates a bridge between earthly suffering and eternal love. These verses—the petals of roses—become instruments of healing for anyone seeking solace, spiritual awakening, and the reassurance that they are never walking alone.
"When God gifts you a pencil, don’t be afraid to use it," said author Carolyn Martinez. "My seizures, my darkness, led me to the most beautiful light. These poems are not mine alone—they are graces meant for the world, divine assistance wrapped in words, offering mercy to every heart that reads them with openness and sincerity."
Published by Covenant Books, Carolyn Martinez's spiritually rich work offers readers an intimate pathway to divine encounter and personal redemption. Through lyrical beauty and candid faith, this collection demonstrates the transformative power of surrendering our pain to God's infinite mercy.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "A Book of Granted Graces/Secrets" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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