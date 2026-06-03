Recent Release, "The Circumstantial Evidence of God's Existence," by Dr. Lucille Elizabeth Gillam, Explores How God Leaves Subtle Traces Throughout Life's Events
Prescott Valley, AZ, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Lucille Elizabeth Gillam has completed a new book, "The Circumstantial Evidence of God's Existence," which builds an eloquent case for recognizing divine presence through the indirect evidence woven throughout human experience. Like circumstantial evidence presented in a courtroom—facts that suggest a conclusion through inference rather than direct proof—this work assembles a chain of reasoning that points toward the probability of God's deliberate communication with us. Through carefully constructed narratives, Dr. Gillam invites readers to consider how seemingly coincidental moments might actually represent intentional divine hints scattered across the landscape of daily life.
With over thirty-one years of experience in education, Dr. Gillam brings both scholarly rigor and heartfelt wisdom to her examination of faith. Her doctorate in education provided the foundation for her analytical approach, yet her true calling has always been motivating and encouraging others. Though she stepped away from the traditional classroom, her exceptional gift for teaching has evolved, finding new expression through the intimate stories of her own life journey. Her career in Orlando, Florida, through Orange County Public Schools, shaped her perspective, and she now writes from her residence in the peaceful mountains of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
"The Circumstantial Evidence of God's Existence" addresses a profound question that resonates with seekers and believers alike: Does God actively participate in our lives through subtle signs and synchronicities? Throughout these pages, readers will discover how personal experiences—when examined with both openness and discernment—can reveal an encouraging pattern of divine presence. Dr. Gillam's exploration transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary evidence of God's attentiveness, offering solace to those wrestling with faith and validation to those who sense a larger purpose at work.
"My life experiences have taught me that God doesn't always announce His presence loudly," said author Dr. Lucille Elizabeth Gillam. "Instead, He seems to communicate through gentle whispers—through circumstances that, when woven together, create an undeniable tapestry suggesting His care and involvement in our journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. Lucille Elizabeth Gillam's spiritually rich work provides readers with a fresh perspective on recognizing divine presence in everyday circumstances. This reflective examination invites believers to reconsider the significance of life's intersecting moments and the possibility that God speaks through patterns we might otherwise overlook.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Circumstantial Evidence of God's Existence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With over thirty-one years of experience in education, Dr. Gillam brings both scholarly rigor and heartfelt wisdom to her examination of faith. Her doctorate in education provided the foundation for her analytical approach, yet her true calling has always been motivating and encouraging others. Though she stepped away from the traditional classroom, her exceptional gift for teaching has evolved, finding new expression through the intimate stories of her own life journey. Her career in Orlando, Florida, through Orange County Public Schools, shaped her perspective, and she now writes from her residence in the peaceful mountains of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
"The Circumstantial Evidence of God's Existence" addresses a profound question that resonates with seekers and believers alike: Does God actively participate in our lives through subtle signs and synchronicities? Throughout these pages, readers will discover how personal experiences—when examined with both openness and discernment—can reveal an encouraging pattern of divine presence. Dr. Gillam's exploration transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary evidence of God's attentiveness, offering solace to those wrestling with faith and validation to those who sense a larger purpose at work.
"My life experiences have taught me that God doesn't always announce His presence loudly," said author Dr. Lucille Elizabeth Gillam. "Instead, He seems to communicate through gentle whispers—through circumstances that, when woven together, create an undeniable tapestry suggesting His care and involvement in our journey."
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. Lucille Elizabeth Gillam's spiritually rich work provides readers with a fresh perspective on recognizing divine presence in everyday circumstances. This reflective examination invites believers to reconsider the significance of life's intersecting moments and the possibility that God speaks through patterns we might otherwise overlook.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Circumstantial Evidence of God's Existence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories