Recent Release, "Juliet's Two Talking Tennis Balls Kidnapped!" from Covenant Books Author Don DeNevi, Offers Young Readers a Thrilling Tale of Triumph
Pebble Beach, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Don DeNevi has completed a new book, "Juliet's Two Talking Tennis Balls Kidnapped!": Volume 2 of Juliet and the Two Talking Tennis Balls Who Made Her a World Champion. This engaging narrative follows Juliet as her remarkable journey takes an unexpected turn when her cherished talking tennis balls vanish without trace. The story introduces children to the harsh reality that danger exists in the world, while emphasizing that courage and quick thinking can prevail. Through vivid storytelling and Isabella Brouster's compelling illustrations, young readers discover a world where deception lurks behind familiar faces, yet justice ultimately prevails.
With a distinguished career spanning education, counseling, and prison administration, Don DeNevi brings authentic experience to his writing. Throughout his decades teaching in classrooms and correctional facilities, he has witnessed both the challenges young people face and the resilience they possess. His previous three books published for the FBI underscore his commitment to honest, age-appropriate narratives about real-world dangers. DeNevi's genuine passion for tennis—a sport he mastered through dedication and continues playing daily—infuses the series with authentic athletic detail and inspiration.
"Juliet's Two Talking Tennis Balls Kidnapped!" explores profound themes about recognizing deception, developing inner strength, and understanding that seemingly ordinary people may harbor harmful intentions. The stakes intensify as readers confront the reality of loss and criminal activity, yet the central message remains triumphant: Juliet's intelligence, personality, and athletic prowess will emerge victorious. This installment of the three-volume set combines entertainment with essential life lessons, preparing children to navigate an imperfect world while maintaining hope and determination.
"My greatest desire is to help young readers understand that while danger exists, they possess the inner resources to overcome adversity," said author Don DeNevi. "Juliet's story demonstrates that intelligence, courage, and persistence create an unbeatable combination."
Published by Covenant Books, Don DeNevi's enlightening work equips young readers with awareness and confidence. This series cultivates both critical thinking and emotional resilience during formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Juliet's Two Talking Tennis Balls Kidnapped!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a distinguished career spanning education, counseling, and prison administration, Don DeNevi brings authentic experience to his writing. Throughout his decades teaching in classrooms and correctional facilities, he has witnessed both the challenges young people face and the resilience they possess. His previous three books published for the FBI underscore his commitment to honest, age-appropriate narratives about real-world dangers. DeNevi's genuine passion for tennis—a sport he mastered through dedication and continues playing daily—infuses the series with authentic athletic detail and inspiration.
"Juliet's Two Talking Tennis Balls Kidnapped!" explores profound themes about recognizing deception, developing inner strength, and understanding that seemingly ordinary people may harbor harmful intentions. The stakes intensify as readers confront the reality of loss and criminal activity, yet the central message remains triumphant: Juliet's intelligence, personality, and athletic prowess will emerge victorious. This installment of the three-volume set combines entertainment with essential life lessons, preparing children to navigate an imperfect world while maintaining hope and determination.
"My greatest desire is to help young readers understand that while danger exists, they possess the inner resources to overcome adversity," said author Don DeNevi. "Juliet's story demonstrates that intelligence, courage, and persistence create an unbeatable combination."
Published by Covenant Books, Don DeNevi's enlightening work equips young readers with awareness and confidence. This series cultivates both critical thinking and emotional resilience during formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Juliet's Two Talking Tennis Balls Kidnapped!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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