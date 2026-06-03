Recent Release, "Nothing Better Than a Damn Good Dog," from Covenant Books Authors David Barts & Caitlin Barts (Rich), Reveals How Canine Companionship Shaped One Family
Rochester, IN, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Barts and Caitlin Barts (Rich) have completed a new book, "Nothing Better Than a Damn Good Dog," a candid memoir exploring how beloved dogs guided the authors through life's most pivotal moments. This true story traces the authors' parallel journeys—a father and daughter discovering that their cherished Labradors were far more than pets, but profound teachers and sources of strength during seasons of uncertainty and change. From childhood encounters with these remarkable animals to adulthood, the narrative weaves together experiences that shaped both their character and their understanding of purpose.
The authors, each facing crossroads in their own lives, discovered that their deepest connections were forged through faith in God and the unconditional bond shared with their four-legged family members. David's pursuit of dentistry and Caitlin's mirrored professional aspirations reveal how divine guidance sometimes redirects our plans in unexpected ways. Both authors lost cherished companions to sudden loss, yet these profound sorrows ultimately clarified their life's calling rather than derailing it. Their story demonstrates that tragedy, though devastating, can refocus us toward the purposes God intends for us.
"Nothing Better Than a Damn Good Dog” explores transformative themes of faith, family legacy, and the therapeutic power of animal companionship. Readers will discover how Labs think independently for themselves and their families, and how one remarkable dog, Gracey, became instrumental in helping the author navigate Lyme disease with dignity and hope. The book addresses the medical community's inadequate understanding of this debilitating illness while celebrating how parental involvement and guidance create lasting lessons children carry throughout their lives. This multi-generational narrative demonstrates that a truly devoted dog can teach us about love, purpose, and resilience in ways no human ever could.
"Our story is ultimately about recognizing God's hand in every chapter of our lives—including the chapters written with paw prints," said the authors.
Published by Covenant Books, this enlightening work offers readers a reflection on how faith, family, and unconditional love intersect across generations. This memoir will resonate with anyone who has experienced the redemptive power of the human-animal bond.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Nothing Better Than a Damn Good Dog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The authors, each facing crossroads in their own lives, discovered that their deepest connections were forged through faith in God and the unconditional bond shared with their four-legged family members. David's pursuit of dentistry and Caitlin's mirrored professional aspirations reveal how divine guidance sometimes redirects our plans in unexpected ways. Both authors lost cherished companions to sudden loss, yet these profound sorrows ultimately clarified their life's calling rather than derailing it. Their story demonstrates that tragedy, though devastating, can refocus us toward the purposes God intends for us.
"Nothing Better Than a Damn Good Dog” explores transformative themes of faith, family legacy, and the therapeutic power of animal companionship. Readers will discover how Labs think independently for themselves and their families, and how one remarkable dog, Gracey, became instrumental in helping the author navigate Lyme disease with dignity and hope. The book addresses the medical community's inadequate understanding of this debilitating illness while celebrating how parental involvement and guidance create lasting lessons children carry throughout their lives. This multi-generational narrative demonstrates that a truly devoted dog can teach us about love, purpose, and resilience in ways no human ever could.
"Our story is ultimately about recognizing God's hand in every chapter of our lives—including the chapters written with paw prints," said the authors.
Published by Covenant Books, this enlightening work offers readers a reflection on how faith, family, and unconditional love intersect across generations. This memoir will resonate with anyone who has experienced the redemptive power of the human-animal bond.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Nothing Better Than a Damn Good Dog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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