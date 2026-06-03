Recent Release, "Florence Flamingo: Meets Maggie Mouse and the Elephant Bullies!" from Covenant Books Author Dr. Tara Fiore, Explores Friendship and Overcoming Adversity
Ruskin, FL, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tara Fiore has completed a new book, "Florence Flamingo: Meets Maggie Mouse and the Elephant Bullies!" that follows the gentle flamingo Florence as she encounters a group of bullying elephants and finds an unexpected ally in the mouse Maggie. This charming story teaches young readers the valuable lessons of embracing our differences and standing up for one another.
The author, Dr. Tara Fiore, is a seasoned educator with over two decades of experience working with middle school students. Her affinity for this age group and passion for supporting their social-emotional growth shine through in her imaginative storytelling. Paired with the whimsical illustrations of J. Lopez, "Florence Flamingo: Meets Maggie Mouse and the Elephant Bullies!" offers a delightful and uplifting narrative that celebrates diversity and the power of friendship.
"'Florence Flamingo: Meets Maggie Mouse and the Elephant Bullies!' is a heartwarming tale that reminds us how our differences can make us stronger when we come together," said author Dr. Tara Fiore. "I hope this story will inspire young readers to embrace their unique qualities and stand up for one another."
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. Tara Fiore Illustrated by J. Lopez's captivating work provides a charming and inspiring read for children. This delightful book will leave a lasting impression on young minds and hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Florence Flamingo: Meets Maggie Mouse and the Elephant Bullies!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, Dr. Tara Fiore, is a seasoned educator with over two decades of experience working with middle school students. Her affinity for this age group and passion for supporting their social-emotional growth shine through in her imaginative storytelling. Paired with the whimsical illustrations of J. Lopez, "Florence Flamingo: Meets Maggie Mouse and the Elephant Bullies!" offers a delightful and uplifting narrative that celebrates diversity and the power of friendship.
"'Florence Flamingo: Meets Maggie Mouse and the Elephant Bullies!' is a heartwarming tale that reminds us how our differences can make us stronger when we come together," said author Dr. Tara Fiore. "I hope this story will inspire young readers to embrace their unique qualities and stand up for one another."
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. Tara Fiore Illustrated by J. Lopez's captivating work provides a charming and inspiring read for children. This delightful book will leave a lasting impression on young minds and hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Florence Flamingo: Meets Maggie Mouse and the Elephant Bullies!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories