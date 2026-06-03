Recent Release, "Common Sense Is a Flower...," by Nebraska Senator Steve Erdman, Shares Four Decades of Legislative Insights and Practical Perspectives
Bayard, NE, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- State Senator Steve Erdman has completed a new book, "Common Sense Is a Flower That Does Not Grow in Everyone's Garden," a compilation of weekly articles and press releases written during his eight years serving in the Nebraska Legislature. Under the column heading "Straight from Steve," Erdman addressed legislation, shared his viewpoints on diverse topics, and presented his observations in a straightforward manner that challenged readers to think beyond conventional wisdom. This collection captures the voice of a legislator committed to clear communication with his constituents about the issues that mattered most.
Erdman's extensive background in public service spans forty-five years of continuous elected positions, beginning with sixteen years on his local school board, followed by twelve years as a Morrill County Commissioner, and decades of service on cooperative boards before his election to the Nebraska Legislature in 2017. His long tenure across multiple levels of governance shaped his perspective on effective leadership and community stewardship. Throughout his legislative career, he distinguished himself as an advocate for rational discourse and principled decision-making.
"Common Sense Is a Flower That Does Not Grow in Everyone's Garden" presents a reflective examination of governance, public policy, and the reasoning behind legislative decisions. Readers will discover how Erdman approached persistent challenges facing rural communities and the state, exploring topics that span economic development, education, agriculture, and the role of government in citizens' lives. The stakes for understanding these perspectives are substantial, particularly for those interested in how elected officials think through complex issues affecting constituents. This collection invites readers into the deliberative process of a legislator determined to serve with integrity until his term concluded in January 2025.
"My hope is that as you read through these articles, you find them thought-provoking and engaging," said the author. "These pieces represent my genuine effort to communicate clearly with the people I served and to demonstrate that legislative work can be explained in a manner that makes sense to everyday citizens."
Published by Covenant Books, Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman's illuminating work equips readers with the perspective of a seasoned public servant. This collection provides valuable insight into the legislative mindset and the reasoning that shapes policy decisions at the state level.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Common Sense Is a Flower That Does Not Grow in Everyone's Garden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Erdman's extensive background in public service spans forty-five years of continuous elected positions, beginning with sixteen years on his local school board, followed by twelve years as a Morrill County Commissioner, and decades of service on cooperative boards before his election to the Nebraska Legislature in 2017. His long tenure across multiple levels of governance shaped his perspective on effective leadership and community stewardship. Throughout his legislative career, he distinguished himself as an advocate for rational discourse and principled decision-making.
"Common Sense Is a Flower That Does Not Grow in Everyone's Garden" presents a reflective examination of governance, public policy, and the reasoning behind legislative decisions. Readers will discover how Erdman approached persistent challenges facing rural communities and the state, exploring topics that span economic development, education, agriculture, and the role of government in citizens' lives. The stakes for understanding these perspectives are substantial, particularly for those interested in how elected officials think through complex issues affecting constituents. This collection invites readers into the deliberative process of a legislator determined to serve with integrity until his term concluded in January 2025.
"My hope is that as you read through these articles, you find them thought-provoking and engaging," said the author. "These pieces represent my genuine effort to communicate clearly with the people I served and to demonstrate that legislative work can be explained in a manner that makes sense to everyday citizens."
Published by Covenant Books, Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman's illuminating work equips readers with the perspective of a seasoned public servant. This collection provides valuable insight into the legislative mindset and the reasoning that shapes policy decisions at the state level.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Common Sense Is a Flower That Does Not Grow in Everyone's Garden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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